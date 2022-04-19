Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 21:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 1000 PM CDT. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Union and Ashley Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Monroe, Columbia...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 70.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 PM CDT Thursday was 70.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 72.0 feet Wednesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 70.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 72.2 feet on 05/19/2017. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ASHLEY COUNTY, AR ・ 3 HOURS AGO