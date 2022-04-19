ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-19 09:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-20 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 22:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents, elevated seas and surf, and tides 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island, and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...Through at least Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Minor coastal flooding is possible at the lowest and more susceptible roadways around times of high tide.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CDT for south central and central Nebraska. Target Area: Hall A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Howard and northern Hall Counties through 145 AM CDT At 114 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dannebrog, or 15 miles northwest of Grand Island, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near St. Paul around 120 AM CDT. St. Libory around 130 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
HALL COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 22:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Southeast St. Tammany; Upper St. Bernard COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An additional round of minor tidal flooding is possible with the high tide cycle Saturday afternoon.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 22:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An additional round of minor tidal flooding is possible with the high tide cycle Saturday afternoon.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-23 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...North of Point Conception, Large breaking waves of 10 to 14 feet and dangerous rip currents north of Point Conception. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. Largest west and northwest facing shores. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Orange County Coastal, San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-23 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM PDT FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Surf 3 to 5 feet with sets to 6 feet expected. Strong rip currents. Isolated thunderstorms possible overnight into the early morning hours. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas and Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...From early Friday through Saturday evening.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 21:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 1000 PM CDT. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Union and Ashley Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Monroe, Columbia...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 70.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 PM CDT Thursday was 70.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 72.0 feet Wednesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 70.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 72.2 feet on 05/19/2017. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Ohio, Switzerland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Ohio; Switzerland DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Northeast and Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
OHIO COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-23 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 5 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West facing shores, large breaking waves of 4 to 7 with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...From 11 AM Friday to 5 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Jefferson DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Areas of dense fog. * WHERE...Southern Indiana and portions of central Kentucky north of Interstate 64. * WHEN...Through this morning. * IMPACTS...Visibilities reduced to a quarter mile or less at times.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 19:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Lincoln County. * WHEN...until 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family member of your travel plans. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adams BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Adams County. * WHEN...From 3 AM Saturday to 6 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Power outages are possible.
ADAMS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Death Valley National Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 19:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Death Valley National Park WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Death Valley National Park. * WHEN...until 2 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Sudden strong wind gusts could result in the development of blowing dust across roadways. Reduced visibility may occur creating hazardous driving conditions. A few power outages may occur as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Crosswinds across CA 127 and 190 in Death Valley could impact high profile vehicles.
INYO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fillmore, Hall, Hamilton, Merrick, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 23:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fillmore; Hall; Hamilton; Merrick; York A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN CLAY...SOUTHWESTERN YORK...HAMILTON...NORTHWESTERN FILLMORE...SOUTHWESTERN MERRICK AND HALL COUNTIES At 1146 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Wood River to near Doniphan to near Giltner to Sutton, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Stockham around 1150 PM CDT. Grand Island and Phillips around 1200 AM CDT. Aurora around 1210 AM CDT. Cairo and Hampton around 1215 AM CDT. Henderson around 1220 AM CDT. Chapman around 1225 AM CDT. Marquette around 1230 AM CDT. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 293 and 346. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FILLMORE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lancaster, Saunders by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lancaster; Saunders The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Lancaster County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Saunders County in east central Nebraska * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1259 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Valparaiso, or 12 miles north of Lincoln, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wahoo. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Wasatch Back by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 23:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 05:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Wasatch Back WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...Wasatch Back. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Strong crosswinds are possible on east-west running routes.
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 21:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-21 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE East winds will diminish to 10 to 15 mph after midnight and become northeast Friday morning.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 23:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Broward, Coastal Palm Beach and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Butler, Hamilton, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Butler; Hamilton; Warren DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Indiana, Ripley and Dearborn Counties. In Ohio, Butler, Warren and Hamilton Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

