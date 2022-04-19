Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 21:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-23 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore; Northern Monterey Bay; San Francisco; San Fransisco Peninsula Coast; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast .A long period swell of 16 to 18 seconds at 10 to 13 ft is moving across the coastal waters this evening. This swell will impact coastal Sonoma County down to coastal Monterey County. The swell continues to move southward, impacting area beaches through the evening into tomorrow morning, resulting in a high risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents. Additionally during this time period, the high energy of this swell may result in larger breaking waves in the surf zone from 14 to 18 feet. Swell heights and periods are expected to diminish below threshold Friday night into Saturday. BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...A long period northwest swell of 16 to 18 seconds at 10 to 13 ft will continue moving across the coastal waters. This strong swell will impact area beaches with breaking waves of 14 to 18 feet possible through Friday night. * WHERE...Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San Fransisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco and Northern Monterey Bay. * WHEN...Through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...High risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents. Larger breaking waves in the surf zone may be possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Stay well away from the shoreline, expect dangerous, potentially deadly high risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents. Stay off coastal rocks and jetties. Keep children close, keep pets on leashes, and never turn your back to the ocean. This swell may also provide occasional larger breaking waves in the surf zone from 14 to 18 feet.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO