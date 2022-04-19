Federal Judge voids Biden's mask mandate

A federal judge in Florida has voided the Biden Administration’s mask mandates for public transportation, declaring them unlawful; the CDC recently extended the mandate to May 3.

“The mask requirement for travelers was the target of months of lobbying from the airlines, which sought to kill it,” Associated Press reports. “The carriers argued that effective air filters on modern planes make transmission of the virus during a flight highly unlikely. Republicans in Congress also fought to kill the mandate.”

“The decision Monday by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa also said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rule-making.”