Detroit, MI

Lions kick off week by hosting three major draft prospects

 2 days ago

How's this for a trio of visits to kick off the week in Allen Park: Aidan Hutchinson, Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett.

As they continue to vet the top prospects in the draft, the Lions brought in Hutchinson on Monday, to be followed by Willis on Tuesday and Pickett on Wednesday, per reports.

So the top pass rusher and arguably the top two quarterbacks on the board will sit down with the team that owns the No. 2 pick, as well as Nos. 32 and 34.

Of the three, Hutchinson is the most likely to hear his name called by the Lions next Thursday. If he doesn't go No. 1 to the Jaguars, who could take an offensive tackle or Georgia's Travon Walker instead, Hutchinson is a near-lock to land in Detroit.

The star pass rusher from Michigan who grew up in Plymouth would fill a need and fit the culture for the Lions under Dan Campbell. He's a high-motor player who produced 14 sacks and 74 QB pressures last season.

Hutchinson confirmed his visit to Allen Park on Monday via Instagram , where he posted a picture from the Lions' practice facility.

The Lions' attention on Tuesday will shift to Willis, the quarterback they've been linked to most frequently in the lead-up to the draft. They coached the Liberty product at the Senior Bowl and came away impressed by his dual-threat skillset.

"Look, Malik, he’s explosive now," Campbell said earlier this month. "This guy’s an explosive athlete and he’ll learn to play the quarterback position, but he’s explosive."

Brad Holmes and the Lions remain unlikely to take a quarterback at No. 2, preferring instead to try to deepen the roster around Jared Goff. But Willis has a high ceiling with his special traits, and Campbell has acknowledged that "if the right guy is sitting there at the right pick at that position, then let's do it."

"Keep adding pieces and then, man, whenever that is — is it next year? Is it this year? Is it two years from now? And the right guy is sitting there, you figure out a way to get that guy. You figure out a way when it’s the right guy," Campbell said.

Willis would seem to be the right guy for the Lions over Pickett, who might be more NFL-ready than Willis but doesn't boast the same upside. Still, Detroit will do its due diligence on the Pitt product and the 2021 Heisman finalist later this week.

The Lions have also reportedly had/requested top-30 visits with the likes of Walker, Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner, LSU cornerback Derek Stingley and Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean.

