Shelby, NC

Investigators continue to search for missing Shelby man

By Diane Turbyfill, The Shelby Star
 2 days ago
Two weeks after a Cleveland County man was reported missing, investigators say they still have not located him.

They have, however, heard from a local attorney who says he can vouch for the Shelby man’s safety.

“As far as we’re concerned, he’s still missing and we’re still looking for him,” said Capt. Bryan Gordon with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

Francois Bernard Johnson, who has a mental cognitive impairment for which he takes medication, was reported missing just before noon on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

The 31-year-old man’s girlfriend made the missing person’s report, and said he had recently been off his medication.

His employer also expressed concern as Johnson was supposed to return to work the day he went missing after some time off due to a car wreck. The employer said they saw Johnson on Friday, April 1, and discussed him coming back.

The investigation led to a local attorney, Gordon said. When contacted, the lawyer would not reveal where Johnson was but said he represents him and can vouch for his well-being.

“He won’t give information about his whereabouts,” said Gordon. “We can’t wrap our heads around it.”

Gordon said perhaps Johnson is afraid to resurface because of possible outstanding warrants, but that has not been confirmed, the investigator said.

“We're only looking for him for his safety not because we’re after him,” he said, though now they intend to check his background to see if there’s a reason he would not want to be found.

When Johnson was reported missing, his girlfriend told investigators that she had been talking to him by phone that morning, but then communication ceased.

A friend told investigators that Johnson said he was moving back home to Minneapolis. His girlfriend has not been able to provide any information on any of his relatives, so that lead has not panned out so far, Gordon said.

Johnson is a Black man with brown eyes and black hair. He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He could be driving a 2018 white Dodge Journey with North Carolina license plate HKD2355.

Investigators ask that anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts call Deputy C. Felaro at the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, 704-484-4822.

