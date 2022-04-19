ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvin Klein's SS22 "Naturals" Collection Is Inspired by Nature

By HB Team
Hypebae
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShortly after dropping its collaboration with Palace, Calvin Klein is back with another collection for the Spring/Summer 2022 season. Dubbed “Naturals,” the range is dominated...

hypebae.com

Hypebae

Peachy Den Drops Y2K-Inspired Top of the Pops Collection

Cult-favorite U.K. label Peachy Den is traveling back in time to the early ’90s and 2000s with its latest launch, Top of the Pops. The new collection is inspired by the infectious performances of Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera on the iconic British music chart TV show of the same name.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Nicola Peltz’s Custom Valentino Couture Wedding Dress Was Like “A Work Of Art”

On 9 April, Nicola Peltz married Brooklyn Beckham at her Palm Beach family home wearing Valentino Haute Couture—and Peltz’s stylist, Leslie Fremar, says the traditional-with-a-twist wedding gown is the most beautiful dress she’s ever seen. (Quite the statement, considering Fremar is the woman behind the wardrobes of Demi Moore, Julianne Moore and Charlize Theron.)
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Klein
WWD

Fall 2022 Trend: Maxi vs. Mini

Click here to read the full article. The return of the Y2K movement and its subsequent miniskirt frenzy continued from spring into the fall season, creating the perfect contrast with fall’s equally ubiquitous maxi-length skirts. When it comes to the short side of the story, Coperni’s celebration of the “Euphoria”-meets-Gen-Z-meets-Y2K love affair presented a playful array of miniskirts and cropped tops, making it a vibrant addition to the trend. “It’s like a sci-fi ‘Euphoria,’” said Arnaud Vaillant, cofounder of the brand along with his husband, Sébastien Meyer. Wrap denim miniskirts paired with hooded fitted tops felt young and ready for the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ETOnline.com

Meghan Markle’s $89 Linen Dress Just Debuted in New Spring Colors

No one can deny it: Meghan Markle knows good style. Whether she's making a virtual appearance in a classy designer dress by Oscar de la Renta, sporting a pair of sleek, sustainable sneakers, or she's sitting down for an interview in a chic maternity look, it's clear that the Duchess of Sussex has an eye for fashion. But what might make her sartorial choices even more compelling is the fact that they're great for everyday occasions and, more often than not, come from affordable brands. Case in point: an easy, breathable linen dress.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Balenciaga’s New Date, Revolve Responds, Selfridges Teams With Jacquemus

Click here to read the full article. WEEKEND DUTY: Balenciaga has shifted the date of its spring 2023 collection unveiling in New York City to May 22 at 11:30 a.m. It had previously announced Saturday, May 21, for its itinerant showing in the U.S. The Paris-based fashion house, controlled by French luxury group Kering, typically occupies a late Sunday morning slot when it takes part in Paris Fashion Week.More from WWDBalenciaga RTW Fall 2022Breakout Style Star Julia Fox's Best Style MomentsFashion Group International Night of Stars 2021 Other details, including the venue, are still under wraps. The industry is witnessing  a strong return...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Puts a Luxe Twist on Western Style Inspo With Snakeskin Loafers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Bella Hadid put her own spin on a Western-inspired outfit while out in New York City on Wednesday. The supermodel was spotted leaving her apartment in the Big Apple. Hadid opted for an ultra-chic ensemble for the outing. She wore a textured brown vest over a white short-sleeve T-shirt. She paired the garments with chocolate leather pants. The bottoms had a slight flare on the leg and a cropped hemline. To amp up her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Cardi B Serves ’90s Street Style With Padded Leather Vest, Baggy Jeans & Chunky Square-Toe Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Cardi B has been on a street style posting spree lately. On Tuesday, the Grammy Award-winning rapper dropped a slew of new photos on Instagram posing in some fresh designer threads. “Simple but nothing simple,” she wrote under the upload. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) Cardi’s cozy outfit prompted a ’90s fashion feel as it included signature staples from the unforgettable era. Her look consisted of a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Natalia Bryant Elevates Classic Suiting With Stiletto Sandals & Hot Pink Handbag for Burberry’s ‘Lola’ Party

Click here to read the full article. Natalia Bryant put a modern twist on classic suiting with statement details to celebrate Burberry’s signature Lola bag in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The star-studded bash was held at a private venue and hosted by creative chief officer Ricardo Tisci. The 19-year-old daughter of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant served a monochrome moment in an all-black outfit that included an oversized blazer. The outwear met mid-thigh and featured a structured collar and was accented with shiny buttons. The college student paired her jacket with black trousers. The pants had a satin side seam and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue

How Pat McGrath Created Lila Moss’s Bridgerton-Inspired Beauty Look

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When it came to Lila Moss’s make-up for her debut British Vogue cover, it was always going to be Pat McGrath. “I’ve known...
MAKEUP
Footwear News

Coi Leray Takes a Risk in High-Slit Pajama Minidress With Stiletto Sandals at Alexander Wang’s Fashion Show

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Coi Leray put an edgy twist on a preppy-chic ensemble for Alexander Wang’s “Fortune City” pre-fall and fall 2022 runway show in Los Angeles’ Chinatown on Tuesday night. The “No More Parties” hitmaker turned a sparkling blue silk pajama skirt into a shirt dress. The short number was streamlined with sequins and included a structured collar, plunging V-neckline and risky side slits. To amp up the glam factor, the chart topping musician blinged...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hypebeast.com

SYNDRO Combines Linens With Utilitarian Silhouettes for SS22

SYNDRO has redefined smart summer casual with its latest Spring/Summer 2022 collection. This season, the collection focuses on classic suiting silhouettes, constructed with breathable, summer-ready material including linen and lightweight fabrics. Matching sets including blazers and shorts and multi-functional vests and trousers with various pockets that resemble the fishermen’s aesthetic, make for the utilitarian-focused lineup.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Kristina Ti Steps Into Activewear With Yoga Capsule Collection

Click here to read the full article. Cristina Tardito, the fashion designer behind the Kristina Ti label, has joined the activewear wave, dropping a capsule collection for yoga enthusiasts developed with longtime friend Virginia Galateri di Genola. Both born and raised in Turin, Italy, Tardito and Galatieri di Genola share a passion for fashion but have approached the industry from different angles, with the former opting for the creative side working on both her label and as design consultant for other brands, and the latter focusing on the communications part, establishing a public relations agency in Milan.More from WWDBlumarine X Hello...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Madonna Brings Slick Edge in 7-Inch Heels & Trench Coat to Burberry’s ‘Lola’ Bag Party

Click here to read the full article. Burberry chief creative officer, Riccardo Tisci hosted an event to celebrate the brand’s staple Lola bag in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. The stellar bash turned into a star-studded affair as several A-listers, including Madonna, Sarah Paulson, Dixie D’Amelo, Lori Harvey, Tinashe and Chloe Bailey, were all in attendance. Madonna brought her edgy sense of style to the fashion affair in an all-black ensemble. The “Queen of Pop” made quite the statement in a calve-length trench coat. The sleek outerwear included sharp pointed shoulders, structured lapels and side welt pockets. Sticking to her signature aesthetic,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Gets a ’90s Cyber-Punk Makeover in Bedazzled Mom Jeans & Lace-Up Boots for Instagram’s ‘The Zine’ Debut

Click here to read the full article. Lori Harvey’s latest covergirl moment went digital — literally, as she’s the star of the first issue of Instagram magazine The Zine, which launched its debut issue on Wednesday. The magazine highlights emerging creatives across fields like fashion, beauty, digital content and more that are utilizing Instagram as their chosen platform to share their work. Inspired by the ’90s cyber rave and punk scene, Harvey’s wardrobe for the occasion was curated by stylist Chris Horan. In one shot by photographer Coughs, Harvey poses in a blue and white textured bra top and micro-miniskirt by...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Wax London Reconnects With Nature for SS22 Drop 2

British menswear label Wax London has unveiled its second drop for the Spring/Summer 2022 season. Titled “In Bloom,” the newest offering encourages a reconnection with nature. In combination with nature’s warmth, the new collection was inspired by 90s forest raves. Relaxed-fit pieces like short-sleeve button-down shirts, overshirts, polos,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Flower Mountain SS22 Is Inspired by the Cycles of Nature

Flower Mountain is a brand on a mission. Founded in 2016 by Keisuke Ota and Yang Chao, the brand’s aim is to bring people together and closer to nature, by drawing inspiration from the cycles of nature, using naturalistic motifs and bright colors. For Spring/Summer 2022 the brand has...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

