Arlington, TX

By The Numbers: Clay Collard vs. Jeremy Stephens

Cover picture for the articleThe Professional Fighters League plans to hitch its wagon to two genuine action heroes when it kickstarts its 2022 schedule. Clay Collard will face Jeremy Stephens in the PFL 1 main event on Wednesday at Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas, where competitors in the lightweight and light heavyweight divisions begin...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings, April 19: Patricio 'Pitbull' enters pound-for-pound

The men’s featherweight and welterweight divisions saw key names on the move following Bellator 277 and UFC on ESPN 34. Patricio Freire reclaimed the Bellator featherweight title by handing A.J. McKee the first loss of his professional career. Freire’s calm and calculated approach helped him pick apart McKee over five rounds to win the title via unanimous decision. Entering the week at the No. 4 spot, ‘Pitbull’ climbed to No. 3, while McKee replaced him, falling two spots from No. 2 among featherweights. In addition, the fight had an impact on the pound-for-pound rankings, as McKee was completely removed and Freire jumped to the No. 8 slot.
MMAmania.com

Submission! Watch Antonio Carlos Junior wrap up Delan Monte in under 30 seconds at 2022 PFL 1

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Antonio Carlos Junior was rather eager to kick off his 2022 PFL Light Heavyweight season. Taking on the debuting Delan Monte, the returning champion from 2021 absorbed an early leg kick that appeared to bother him as a follow-up punch landed clean. Connecting with one of his own, Carlos Junior then hit a takedown and very shortly after sunk in a tight d’arce choke that forced the tap at just 29 seconds.
MMA Fighting

Video: UFC vet Omari Akhmedov throttles Viktor Pesta in first-round knockout in PFL season-opener

Omari Akhmedov made a huge impression in the PFL Season 4 opener, knocking out Viktor Pesta with a thunderous right hand on the prelims of Wednesday’s fight card. Akhmedov chopped away with overhand right hands until he had Pesta hurt, and when Pesta returned to his feet after teetering to the canvas, he was greeted by another right that knocked him completely out. The official time of stoppage was 1:25 of the opening frame.
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul claims Michael Bisping is still bound to his previous UFC contract: “You retired in 2017 and Dana still got you by the balls”

Jake Paul has pushed for Michael Bisping to confirm that he is no longer under a UFC contract as he continues to chase a fight against the former champion. While he may have already knocked off Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul is still going after fights against former UFC stars. This time around, he’s pursuing a showdown with former UFC middleweight king Michael Bisping.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clay Guida reveals UFC Fight Night 205 final bout on contract, wants to prove he's 'here to stay'

LAS VEGAS – Clay Guida is about to fight out his UFC contract, but has no intentions of slowing down. Guida (37-21-1 MMA, 17-15 UFC) meets Claudio Puelles (11-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 205 co-main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, in what he revealed will be his final bout of a four-fight deal. The card streams on ESPN+.
MMAmania.com

Leon Edwards laughs off Chael Sonnen’s claims that Conor McGregor is being offered his welterweight title shot

Leon Edwards is expected to be next in line for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. However, former three-time UFC title challenger, Chael Sonnen is hearing otherwise. After expressing his interest in challenging Usman, Conor McGregor has “entered the chat,” as they say. That’s according to Sonnen’s sources,...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Juliana Velasquez: After I beat Liz Carmouche at Bellator 278, I should be among pound-for-pound best

HONOLULU – Juliana Velasquez recognizes her name might not come up as one of the pound-for-pound best quite yet, but Bellator 278, she thinks, should change that. A former international standout in judo, Velasquez (12-0 MMA, 7-0 BMMA) has yet to lose a mixed martial arts bout. If she defeats former UFC title challenger Liz Carmouche (16-7 MMA, 3-0 BMMA) in the Bellator 278 main event, it’ll mark two successful defenses for the champion.
MMA Fighting

Between the Links: AJ McKee’s future, UFC Vegas 52 vs. Bellator doubleheader, Jake Paul vs. Michael Bisping?

What does AJ McKee’s stock look like following his Bellator 277 decision loss to once again featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull?. On this week’s edition of Between the Links, the panel will attempt to answer that question, along with figuring out what could be next for the former champion. In addition, the panel will talk Belal Muhammad’s win over Vicente Luque this past Saturday and grade his post-fight callout of Colby Covington, give their reaction to the PFL’s 2022 season opener on Wednesday — which was capped off by an incredible battle between Clay Collard and Jeremy Stephens — the Bellator doubleheader with Bellator 278 and Bellator 279 going up against UFC Vegas 52, what the most intriguing bout of the weekend is in the world of MMA, Jake Paul and Michael Bisping going back-and-forth, perhaps towards a potential boxing bout, and more.
MMA Fighting

Heck of a Morning: Jake Paul vs. Michael Bisping, Drakkar Klose joins the show

Is former UFC champion Michael Bisping the right next opponent for Jake Paul?. Both men have gone back-and-forth on social media for the past several days with Bisping answering Paul’s challenges every step of the way. With Paul looking to put his undefeated boxing record on the line potentially this summer, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck answers listener questions about Bisping’s chances if that bout was put together on Thursday’s episode of Heck of a Morning. In addition, other topics include the PFL’s 2022 season debut — which was capped off by a war between Clay Collard and Jeremy Stephens — Bellator’s doubleheader this weekend, and Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte.
mmanews.com

Masvidal Names The Biggest Concern About Sean O’Malley’s Potential

UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal is not all in on the ‘Suga Show,’ as he has some reservations about Sean O’Malley’s potential. O’Malley has slowly started to gain some real momentum in the bantamweight division as he now looks to add ranked opposition to his résumé. The 27-year-old is currently placed #13 in the UFC’s bantamweight rankings and a top ten opponent may well be next for “Sugar.”
mmanews.com

2022 PFL 1 Highlights: Collard Defeats Stephens In Absolute War

The 2022 season of the Professional Fighters League kicked off live tonight on ESPN, and MMA News has you covered with the results and highlights!. It was the light heavyweights and lightweights on display in tonight’s season premiere. In the main event, former UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens made his PFL debut against Clay Collard. In last year’s season premiere, Collard spoiled the PFL debut of Anthony Pettis with a unanimous decision victory. Did he do the same to another former UFC standout tonight?
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two fights scrapped from Bellator 278 lineup, including 'Goyito' Erik Perez vs. Cee Jay Hamilton

HONOLULU – It’s fight week for Bellator in Hawaii, but two bouts have been removed from Friday’s event, including the return of “Goyito” Erik Perez. Bellator 278 takes place at Neal S. Blaisdell Center with the main card airing on Showtime after prelims on MMA Junkie. The event is the first half of a two-night doubleheader for the promotion at the same arena.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

With Tanner Boser out, Chase Sherman steps in to face Alexandr Romanov at UFC Fight Night 205

Just days after he was released, Chase Sherman is back on the UFC roster. Tanner Boser has been forced out of UFC Fight Night 205, and Sherman (15-9 MMA, 3-8 UFC) will step in on short notice to face Alexandr Romanov (15-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) this Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. MMA Junkie confirmed the news following an initial report from MMA Fighting.
mmanews.com

Chael Sonnen: Michael Bisping Would Be Jake Paul’s First “Partner”

Chael Sonnen is all for the ongoing rivalry between former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul reaching the squared circle. It’s been four months since Paul last entered the ring. In what was his fifth professional outing, “The Problem Child” recorded a second victory over Tyron Woodley, this time via knockout.
theScore

Dan Hardy to return in exhibition boxing match vs. Diego Sanchez

After nearly 10 years without making a combat sports appearance, "The Outlaw" is back. Former UFC title challenger Dan Hardy is set to face Diego Sanchez in an exhibition boxing match July 2 in Manchester, England, the promoter confirmed to MMA Fighting's Mike Heck. The fight will consist of eight...
FanSided

Bellator 279: Bellator Bantamweight Grand Prix bracket [Updated]

There has already been changes to the Bellator Bantamweight Grand Prix. Bellator is doing a great job building and promoting their Grand Prix. Sure, there hasn’t been one, besides maybe the Heavyweight Grand Prix, that has gone off without a hitch, but even then I’m sure Bellator was hoping that Fedor Emelianenko would walk away the champion. Instead, Ryan Bader did. We’ve gone through a few but none have had such a chaotic start to it as the upcoming Bantamweight Grand Prix.
Yardbarker

Manel Kape vs. Su Mudaerji flyweight bout scrapped from UFC Fight Night 205

Per the organization on Thursday, the flyweight matchup between Manel Kape (17-6) and Su Mudaerji (16-4) has been removed from the lineup of UFC Fight Night 205. The explanation for its cancellation was that Kape had to withdraw for personal reasons. There will be no replacement sought for Mudaerji, and the fight has been scrubbed from the billing. The event on April 23 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas will carry on with 12 fights.
MMAmania.com

Bellator rankings update: Pitbull vaults to No. 1 pound-for-pound spot with upset win over A.J. McKee

The official Bellator MMA rankings were updated following Bellator 277, which went down last Friday (April 15, 2022) inside The SAP Arena in San Jose, California. In the main event of the evening, Patricio Pitbull defeated A.J. McKee via unanimous decision to once again become the Featherweight champion (highlights). In the co-main event, the Light Heavyweight title fight between Vadim Nemkov and Corey Anderson was ruled a “No Contest” after an inadvertent clash of heads promoted the ringside physician to call an end to the fight.
SAN JOSE, CA

