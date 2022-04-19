Florida Panthers at New York Islanders odds, picks and predictions

The Florida Panthers (54-15-6) take on the New York Islanders (35-31-9) Tuesday at UBS Arena. Puck drop is slated for 7:30 (ESPN+) Below, we look at the Panthers vs. Islanders odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

Florida isn’t taking its foot off the gas down the stretch, winners of 10 in a row. Their last two have been identical 6-1 shellackings of the Detroit Red Wings and Winnipeg Jets. LW Jonathan Huberdeau continues his quest for the Hart Trophy with 7 goals and 7 assists in April.

The Isles have alternated wins and losses in the last eight games. They were put down 4-2 by the Toronto Maple Leafs Sunday. Netminder Ilya Sorokin has kept his team in games with 77 saves in the last two outings.

Panthers at Islanders odds and lines

Money line: Panthers -200 (bet $200 to win $100) | Islanders +160 (bet $100 to win $160)

Panthers -200 (bet $200 to win $100) | Islanders +160 (bet $100 to win $160) Against the spread (ATS): Panthers -1.5 (+120) | Islanders +1.5 (-150)

Panthers -1.5 (+120) | Islanders +1.5 (-150) Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: -122 | U: -102)

Panthers at Islanders projected goalies

Sergei Bobrovsky (36-6-3, 2.66 GAA, .912 SV%, 3 SO) vs. Ilya Sorokin (25-16-7, 2.31 GAA, .927 SV%, 7 SO)

Bobrovsky hasn’t had to do a whole lot lately. He’s appeared in 12 wins in a row but the Panthers have scored 5.1 goals per game along that stretch. He had to be pulled in two of them, and the team battled back. His 3.91 GAA in April is easily his worst of the season at the wrong time. He was in goal when the Panthers picked apart the Islanders twice this season, stopping 56 of 58 shots.

As mentioned, Sorokin has stopped 77 of 80 shots he’s faced in the last two games. Sorokin is 3-2 with a 2.39 GAA and .931 SV% in April. The Panthers have tormented him this year as he’s 0-2 with a 6.78 GAA and an .804 SV%.

Panthers at Islanders picks and predictions

Prediction

Panthers 5, Islanders 2

Is it possible the Panthers come into UBS unfocused and overlook the Isles? Sure. They are so much more talented though and they can awaken at any time and put 3 goals on the board in as many minutes. We never condone risking twice what you’re bringing in. This is one spot I would risk a $20 to bring in $10. Take the PANTHERS (-200).

The Panthers have beaten teams by a combined score of 48-24 over their last 10 games. They are winning this game, and I’ll take the risk for plus-money potential in this mismatch. Take PANTHERS -1.5 (+120).

The Panthers are one of the biggest Over teams in the league, but they’re just 4-3-3 against it in the last 10. One trick I try to do when they’re playing is hope no one scores in the first four or five minutes and try to get them at a decent number on a 5.5 Over on a live in-game wager.

We’re going to PASS on this number because we can’t count on the Isles, but seriously consider watching the line early in the game to see if you can get it down to 5.5 (-120) or so.

