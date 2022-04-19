An 11-year-old Prince spoke out in support of his striking Minneapolis teachers – a historian of the city's music scene explains why
(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) For Prince fans around the world, the recent discovery of the singer speaking out at age 11 on behalf of striking Minneapolis public schoolteachers is an exciting piece of Prince pop cultural iconography....www.newstimes.com
Comments / 0