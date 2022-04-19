ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

An 11-year-old Prince spoke out in support of his striking Minneapolis teachers – a historian of the city's music scene explains why

By Rashad Shabazz
NewsTimes
 2 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) For Prince fans around the world, the recent discovery of the singer speaking out at age 11 on behalf of striking Minneapolis public schoolteachers is an exciting piece of Prince pop cultural iconography....

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTimes

Los Angeles 4, Chicago 1

First Period_1, Los Angeles, Danault 26 (Kempe, Durzi), 11:58 (pp). Penalties_Kubalik, CHI (Hooking), 4:55; S.Jones, CHI (Cross Checking), 10:38. Second Period_2, Los Angeles, Kopitar 19 (Kempe, Edler), 9:16. 3, Chicago, Kane 26 (DeBrincat, Strome), 15:13 (pp). Penalties_Toews, CHI (Hooking), 4:30; Athanasiou, LA (Holding Stick), 4:30; Edler, LA (Tripping), 14:07; Los Angeles bench, served by Kaliyev (Delay of Game), 15:13.
CHICAGO, IL
Fortune

The president of a Black-owned theater in Minnesota describes the news from MacKenzie Scott that changed the nonprofit’s future

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Imagine being at the supermarket with lasagna and greens in your shopping basket and receiving a life changing call that a billionaire would like to give you $5 million. That is exactly what happened to the president of a Minnesota Black-owned theater in March of last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Entertainment
State
New York State
City
Oakland, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
City
Houston, MN
The 74

Mike Magee Leaving Chiefs to Be New Minerva University President

See previous 74 Interviews: Daryl Scott on “grievance history”; Andrew Rotherham on the Virginia governor’s race and researcher Gloria Ladson-Billings on culturally relevant teaching. The full archive is here. The chief is making a change.  After seven years as founding CEO of the K-12 education leadership organization Chiefs for Change, Mike Magee will step down […]
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy