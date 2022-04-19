ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uber: Riders, drivers no longer have to wear masks

By Izzy Karpinski
cbs4indy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO — Masks are no longer required for Uber riders and drivers, according to a mass email sent out by the ride sharing company Tuesday. The move follows a federal judge striking down the...

