Winnipeg Jets at New York Rangers odds, picks and predictions

By Andrew Reid
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Winnipeg Jets (35-30-11) are on the road Tuesday for a tilt with the New York Rangers (49-21-6). Puck drop from Madison Square Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we look at the Jets vs. Rangers odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

The Jets haven’t officially been eliminated from playoff contention, but their chances are growing thin with six losses in their last eight games, including their last two outings. Winnipeg was dumped 6-1 at the Florida Panthers Friday, and 7-4 at the Tampa Bay Lightning Saturday, in its last two outings.

The Rangers are set for the post-season, but they have lots to play for still with first place in the Metropolitan Division still up for grabs. New York trails the Carolina Hurricanes by two points with a game in hand. The Rangers enter off consecutive 4-0 victories at the Philadelphia Flyers Wednesday and against the Detroit Red Wings Saturday.

Jets at Rangers odds and lines

  • Money line: Jets +170 (bet $100 to win $170) | Rangers -210 (bet $210 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Jets +1.5 (-150) | Rangers -1.5 (+120)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: +105 | U: -130)

Jets at Rangers projected goalies

Connor Hellebuyck (27-27-10, 3.03 GAA, .909 SV%, 4 SO) vs. Igor Shesterkin (35-11-4, 2.05 GAA, .935 SV%, 5 SO)

Hellebuyck may be showing signs of wear considering his league-leading 64 games played. He was between the pipes for 4 of the Panthers’ 6 goals and was between the pipes for the full 7 markers against the Lightning. Hellebuyck allowed 4 goals on 22 shots when the Jets fell 4-1 at home to the Rangers March 6.

Shesterkin’s GAA and SV% both lead the NHL, and the Vezina Trophy favorite has shown no sign of slowing down in recent appearances. He has picked up three victories in his last four outings and has allowed just 1 goal across those three wins. Shesterkin was opposite Hellebuyck March 6 and allowed just 1 goal on 46 shots.

Jets at Rangers picks and predictions

Prediction

Rangers 3, Jets 1

The Rangers are playing better hockey, are on home ice and still have plenty to play for in the waning days of the regular season. However, the -210 price tag is a little steep unless you want to include it in a parlay with another similarly priced favorite. So it’s a PASS on the money line for me.

There’s definitely some value to be had against the spread in this game. The Rangers’ last five wins have all been by 2 or more goals, and they picked up a 3-goal win over the Jets in their first meeting.

Similarly, three of the Jets’ last four losses have come by 2 or more goals. Hellebuyck has been shelled in his last two starts, and the Rangers got to him last time they met.

RANGERS -1.5 (+120) is my play here.

Shesterkin has been really sharp of late, and New York should play this game tight with so much on the line, you likely can’t trust Winnipeg to pull their weight in this outing. The other side of that coin is that we should probably expect Hellebuyck to settle back into form eventually as his last couple of outings have been a bit of an outlier on the season.

I’m backing the UNDER 6.5 (-130) in this one.

