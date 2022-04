Effective: 2022-04-21 23:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fillmore; Hall; Hamilton; Merrick; York A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN CLAY...SOUTHWESTERN YORK...HAMILTON...NORTHWESTERN FILLMORE...SOUTHWESTERN MERRICK AND HALL COUNTIES At 1146 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Wood River to near Doniphan to near Giltner to Sutton, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Stockham around 1150 PM CDT. Grand Island and Phillips around 1200 AM CDT. Aurora around 1210 AM CDT. Cairo and Hampton around 1215 AM CDT. Henderson around 1220 AM CDT. Chapman around 1225 AM CDT. Marquette around 1230 AM CDT. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 293 and 346. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

FILLMORE COUNTY, NE ・ 1 HOUR AGO