Do you think you could fit your life into a tiny home? There's a way to find out as I've come across pictures of a real tiny home in Laramie, Wyoming. I came across this neat home in an unusual way (which is normal for me). I saw iTinyHomes.com share a list of 11 cool tiny houses for sale in Wyoming. One of them was the Spring Creek Tiny House in Laramie. It appears that it's already been sold, but Christy shared many pics of the place which gives you an idea of how strategic you need to be with space if you have any tiny house thoughts or dreams.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 11 HOURS AGO