GREENSBORO, N.C. — Text the word BERRY to 336-379-5775 to keep this list of farms handy. It's strawberry season! Strawberry farms across the Triad are preparing to sell their harvest or have already started. Some farms have returned to pick-your-own berries, while others will continue doing pre-picked buckets as they've done the past two years.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO