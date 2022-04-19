ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

PHOTOS: Crews put out chimney fire in Northampton

By Aubree Carr
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The Northampton Fire Department was called to a report of a chimney fire Sunday night.

After 12 years of harvesting crops, immigrant set to buy Hadley farm

At around 9 p.m., residents at the home on Grandview Street noticed the fire and got out of the home safely before the fire crews arrived. Upon arrival, the fire could be seen from outside and took the firefighters approximately 20 minutes on the roof to break up the matter and put out.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uVD5F_0fDTdcKv00
    Courtesy: Northampton Fire Rescue
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48KglN_0fDTdcKv00
    Courtesy: Northampton Fire Rescue
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UmdqO_0fDTdcKv00
    Courtesy: Northampton Fire Rescue
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hZGiM_0fDTdcKv00
    Courtesy: Northampton Fire Rescue
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12IXkJ_0fDTdcKv00
    Courtesy: Northampton Fire Rescue
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wf51c_0fDTdcKv00
    Courtesy: Northampton Fire Rescue
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FiUhg_0fDTdcKv00
    Courtesy: Northampton Fire Rescue

According to Northampton Deputy Chief Andy Breen, the fire was caused by a build-up of creosote in the chimney.

Easthampton Fire Department and Hadley Fire Department assisted with putting out the fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hadley, MA
City
Northampton, MA
Northampton, MA
Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Northampton, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Easthampton, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chimney Fire#Firefighters#Accident#Hadley Fire Department
The Independent

Urgent appeal for two missing girls, 14, who disappeared from hospital car park in pyjamas

Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers. Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal. A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWLP

WWLP

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy