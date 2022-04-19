PHOTOS: Crews put out chimney fire in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The Northampton Fire Department was called to a report of a chimney fire Sunday night.

At around 9 p.m., residents at the home on Grandview Street noticed the fire and got out of the home safely before the fire crews arrived. Upon arrival, the fire could be seen from outside and took the firefighters approximately 20 minutes on the roof to break up the matter and put out.

Courtesy: Northampton Fire Rescue

Courtesy: Northampton Fire Rescue

Courtesy: Northampton Fire Rescue

Courtesy: Northampton Fire Rescue

Courtesy: Northampton Fire Rescue

Courtesy: Northampton Fire Rescue

Courtesy: Northampton Fire Rescue

According to Northampton Deputy Chief Andy Breen, the fire was caused by a build-up of creosote in the chimney.

Easthampton Fire Department and Hadley Fire Department assisted with putting out the fire.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.