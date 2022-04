GREENWICH — The proposed spending plan for Greenwich will be scrutinized in what is expected to be an all-day meeting of the Board of Estimate and Taxation on Tuesday. The BET will convene at 9 a.m. Tuesday to discuss every aspect of the proposed $464 million 2022-23 municipal budget. A final vote will be held on the budget after all the motions are heard on potential cuts, reductions or conditions on the town’s spending plan.

