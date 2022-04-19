ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Charlotte County students to face tougher punishment for harassment & bullying

By NBC2 News
NBC 2
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting next school year, students in Charlotte County public schools will face tougher consequences for harassment or bullying on the basis of sex or race. According to the school...

nbc-2.com

Comments / 1

Related
Concord News Journal

“Go ahead try me…,” Aggressive elementary school teacher threatened 9-year-old student with autism, the girl hurt herself all over the face and body out of fear

Parents rely on teachers as they play major role in their children’s development process and spend a lot of time with the kids every single day. Teachers are those who teach the students about the real values in life and teachers are expected to be progressive and therefore, help students reach their goals.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Long Beach Tribune

Expensive private kindergarten employee is accused of forcing minor students to chant ‘We want Biden out’, parent of a student devastated, lawsuit

Politics is something that should be kept out of schools at any cost, especially in kindergartens and schools with minor, underage children. While some people think that students should be provided some space for debate, this should take place in middle schools and high schools where students are expected to understand what politics is, what voting means and to understand the voting system.
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Michelle Obama's brother and his wife sue $24,000-a-year Milwaukee school for kicking their nine and 11-year-old 'model student' children out when they complained that virtual lessons 'used racist stereotypes and word plantation'

The brother of former first lady Michelle Obama and his wife are suing their children's private school alleging that administrators expelled their two sons aged nine and 11 after they complained of racist bias during virtual lessons. Craig and Kelly Robinson filed a lawsuit against the $24,000-a-year University School of...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Charlotte County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Shreveport Magazine

Mom says high school guidance counselor failed to intervene and allowed her transgender daughter to be bullied by classmates and physically assaulted by a classmate’s family member; lawsuit

Mother claims the high school officials and educators failed to properly intervene when her 15-year-old transgender daughter was bullied by classmates on social media and got physically assaulted by a classmate’s family member. The mother claims that her 15-year-old transgender child notified a teacher and a guidance counselor at the school of the bullying. However, the high school staff never told the victim’s mom. “My client has a god-given right to attend public school free of discrimination and bullying on account of gender identity, and the Department of Education needs to do better,” the mother’s lawyer said.
SOCIETY
The Independent

School speaks out on behalf of teacher who was brutally attacked by 16-year-old student

A school official has pushed back on the public narrative arround a Las Vegas teacher who was brutally attacked by a student.Last week a 16-year-old student allegedly attacked his teacher at Eldorado High School in Las Vegas. Initial reports suggested that the student, identified as Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia, entered the teacher's room to discuss grades. The discussion escalated to violence when the student allegedly began punching the teacher and then strangled her until she passed out. KTNV reports that the student fled the classroom following the attack but was later arrested at home. Clark County Education Association President...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Riley
PennLive.com

‘It’s a symbol of hatred and pain’: A vendor of Confederate and Trump flags showed up at an elementary school fair and one mom wasn’t having it

There was controversy this week at a Mississippi elementary school after a recent PTO fair featured a vendor who was reportedly peddling Confederate flags and flags that supported Donald Trump. If that seems like odd offerings at an elementary school, Woolmarket Elementary principal Kevin Roberts, at least publicly, appears to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying
The Independent

Black Virginia high school teacher sues tenth grade student who left banana in classroom doorway for months

A Black high school teacher in Virginia is suing a tenth-grade student for racism after the minor was caught leaving a banana in the doorway of his classroom for months.Joel Mungo, a history teacher at Menchville High School for 21 years, said he had never seen such an act in his teaching career.He first noticed a banana outside his classroom door in October 2021, then he found a banana placed on the same spot at least once a month. "Someone left a banana at my door. The banana was perfectly placed in the doorway,” Mr Mungo told WAVY 10....
HIGH SCHOOL
The Independent

School attended by autistic 10-year-old who took her own life allowed bullying to go unchecked, report finds

After a 10-year-old girl took her own life in November, an internal investigation into her school found that it was an environment in which "bullying ... could go underreported, uninvestigated, and unaddressed”.Foxboro Elementary School in Farmington, Utah, became the focus of scrutiny after the death by suicide of 10-year-old Isabella Tichenor. Her mother claimed the girl, who was both Black and autistic, had been bullied for her race and autism just before her death. Those claims prompted outrage from the surrounding community, and an internal investigation was launched by the school district. According to CNN, the results of that...
KIDS
TMZ.com

'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep

"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Complex

School of 10-Year-Old Black Girl Who Died by Suicide Did Not Intervene Against Bullying, Report Finds

The school of Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor, a 10-year-old Black student who died by suicide in November, has been found to have done nothing about students bullying her prior. As CNN writes, the new investigative report commissioned by the Davis School District concluded that students and teachers at Foxboro Elementary in Farmington, Utah told Tichenor she needed to bathe. Izzy told her parents she was bullied because of her race and autism. While the findings insist there was no “direct” evidence to indicate she the bullying was racist or ableist, the three-person team admitted there’s a possibility the bullying was motivated by such factors.
FARMINGTON, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy