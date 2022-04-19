ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

County Board May Advance Effort to Maintain Outdoor Dining Program

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors could move closer Tuesday to adopting a permanent outdoor dining program in unincorporated areas, following the success of temporary measures put in place to assist restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic. The board last year instructed its staff to outline steps required to...

Hudson Reporter

North Bergen makes outdoor dining permanent

North Bergen residents enjoy outdoor dining on the street as part of the township's Eat & Shop Local program in September of 2020. Photo by Art Schwartz. North Bergen has moved to make outdoor dining, which kept restaurants in business during the pandemic, permanent in the township. The Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to adopt the ordinance, amending its previous outdoor dining ordinances, at its March 23 meeting.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Outdoor dining permits again available in Bayonne

Outdoor dining became commonplace amid COVID-19 restrictions in 2020. Photo courtesy of Piccolino Ristorante. Beginning April 1, local food and or beverage establishments may be able to establish temporary outdoor seating with the issuance of a temporary use permit, according to Mayor James Davis and the Bayonne City Council. The move aims to support the local economy.
BAYONNE, NJ
