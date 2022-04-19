ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Motorcyclist dies in A366 Norton St Phillip crash

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has died in a crash between a motorbike and a tractor in Somerset. Emergency services were called out...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Smethwick search ended over boy missing for 23 years

A search of a property linked to a 15-year-old boy who went missing 23 years ago has ended with no clues found as to what happened to him, police said. Phillip Harris left his home on St Eleanors Close, West Bromwich, on 28 July 1999 to visit a friend in Northfield, Birmingham.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Inquest opened into death of 19-year-old killed in A53 crash

An inquest into the death of a 19-year-old killed in a crash on the A53 will take place later this year. Shropshire Coroner John Ellery opened the inquest into the death of Charlotte Hope, from Shawbury, at Shrewsbury's Shirehall on Wednesday. Miss Hope had been driving a blue VW Polo...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Nelson crash: Two held after nine injured in three-car collision

Nine people have been injured, four seriously, in a three-car crash. It happened on Tuesday at about 22:30 GMT at Manchester Road's junction with Lomeshaye Road in Nelson, Lancashire. Four men - all aged 17 to 20 - from one of the cars involved, a Volkswagen Golf, remain in hospital...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avon And Somerset Police#Traffic Accident#Norton St Phillip#Bbc West
The Independent

Urgent appeal for two missing girls, 14, who disappeared from hospital car park in pyjamas

Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers. Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal. A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Lucy Letby: Nurse accused of murdering eight babies ‘in year-long killing spree’ appears in court

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies in a year-long killing spree has appeared in court ahead of her trial.Lucy Letby, 31, who pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to the eight murders plus 10 counts of attempted murder of babies, spoke only to confirm her identity and that she could hear proceedings as she appeared via videolink at Manchester Crown Court.Letby, currently being held at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, sat impassive throughout the 45-minute hearing as legal issues, which cannot be reported, were discussed between her lawyer Ben Myers QC and the judge Mr Justice Goss.The parents...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep

"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
BBC

Danny Bailey jailed for raping two teenage girls

A man who raped two teenage girls has been jailed for 10 and a half years. Danny Bailey, 20, from Hull, coerced both victims into performing sexual acts, said Humberside Police, who branded him a "pervert" and "predator". He was also sentenced for "disgusting and graphic threats" against a woman,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

New Details About Deadliest Catch Cast Member Todd Kochutin's Fishing Accident Death Emerge

Deadliest Catch lost one of their own in 2021 — and new details about the death have surfaced. Todd Kochutin, who was featured on the Discovery reality series, died in February 2021 at the age of 30. Kochutin's obituary confirmed he sustained injuries while fishing aboard the F/V Patricia Lee, but new video footage shared by Discovery UK shows the intensity of the ship as the crew learned of his passing.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Killer seen ‘trying to massacre’ neighbours on CCTV after father-of-three stabbed to death

CCTV footage shows a killer allegedly trying to carry out a “massacre” of his neighbours which saw a father-of-three stabbed to death and two others wounded.Can Arslan, 52, is on trial for the murder of Matthew Boorman, who was stabbed 27 times on his front lawn after returning home from work.Bristol Crown Court heard it is not disputed Arslan killed Boorman, 43, but the jury in the trial has been told it must decide whether his death was murder or manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.Arslan was fuelled by “anger and revenge” against fellow residents in his village...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three Rottweilers seized after toddler was mauled to death destroyed by police as inquiry continues

Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

William Clarke missing: Body found in search for boy, 16, who disappeared on Isle of Skye

A body has been found in the search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Scotland.William Clarke vanished from Ardvasar on the Isle of Skye on Sunday night launching a desperate search to find him.Police helicopters, Mountain Rescue teams, and Coast Guard crew came together to help in the large scale search.Condolences have been paid to his family though a formal identification is yet to take place. Lochaber and Sky Police said in a Twitter post said: “Officers on Skye can confirm a body has been found in the search for 16-year-old William Clarke, known as Will, from Ardvasar,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy