Avalanche's Nico Sturm: Collects helper Monday

Here's yet one more thing to admire about Matty Beniers. Not surprisingly, he was given the Davy Jones hat for his performance Saturday in the win over New Jersey, which, of course, included his first NHL goal and the first Kraken power-play score after a nine-game drought. The hat, specially designed and ordered compliments of Jerry Bruckheimer, Kraken owner and Hollywood producer of numerous blockbusters, is awarded by the current hat holder to a teammate after Seattle's next victory.
Comments / 0