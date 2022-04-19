ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalanche's Nico Sturm: Collects helper Monday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Sturm had an assist, two hits, one blocked shot and two...

www.cbssports.com

FOX Sports

Okposo, Tuch score short-handed goals, Sabres beat Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored short-handed goals less than a minute apart in the first period, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Jeff Skinner also scored, and 40-year-old Craig Anderson had 31...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Draws assist in loss

MacKinnon provided an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken. MacKinnon helped out on an Artturi Lehkonen goal in the third period, which brought the Avalanche within a goal. Through nine games in April, MacKinnon has nine goals and six helpers, though he's been held off the scoresheet in two of his last four outings. For the season, the superstar center has 85 points, 279 shots on net, a plus-22 rating and 62 hits in 61 contests.
DENVER, CO
WKBW-TV

Owen Power scores first NHL goal as Sabres top Devils 5-2

BUFFALO, N. Y. [WKBW] — Owen Power scored his first NHL goal in the third period as the Buffalo Sabres topped the New Jersey Devils 5-2. Power, who has played just five games in the NHL, converted on a partial breakaway thanks to a pass from Jeff Skinner. Along with his goal, Power tallied 22:21 of ice time, the third-most on the team.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Nichushkin's Impact as 'He Makes Every Line That He's On Way Better'

Offensively and defensively, Valeri Nichushkin has been consistent a force for the Avalanche. Valeri Nichushkin keeps chugging along. By collecting an assist in the Colorado Avalanche's 3-2 loss at Seattle on Wednesday night, the versatile winger established a new career-best point streak at six games where he has compiled eight points (3G, 5A) in that span.
NHL
NHL

Gaudette has winner as Sens beat Canucks in shootout

The Ottawa Senators secured a 4-3 shootout victory over the Vancouver Canucks Tuesday night at Rogers Arena. Alex Formenton (2) and Parker Kelly scored for Ottawa while Filip Gustavsson stopped 34 shots in the Ottawa net (29-41-7). Vancouver (38-28-11) had goals from J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser, Travis Dermott while Jaroslav Halak made 14 saves before he was replaced by Thatcher Demko to start the second period who would turn aside 14 shots.
NHL
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Hellberg Adds Wild Card to Goaltending Situation

Considering that they currently average 3.79 goals-against per game, it makes sense that the Detroit Red Wings brought it upon themselves to take a look at their goaltending situation. What maybe doesn’t make as much sense is how they went about addressing it. With just a month left in...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Jesper's Court | FEATURE

Devils forward Jesper Boqvist is having a breakout season in his third pro campaign. "It was a great move he made there. It was against two or three guys." "Those are the kinds of goals you dream of, where you can go through defensemen and put it in the back of the net."
NHL
NHL

3 Game Essentials | Kraken vs. Avalanche | April 20

Here's yet one more thing to admire about Matty Beniers. Not surprisingly, he was given the Davy Jones hat for his performance Saturday in the win over New Jersey, which, of course, included his first NHL goal and the first Kraken power-play score after a nine-game drought. The hat, specially designed and ordered compliments of Jerry Bruckheimer, Kraken owner and Hollywood producer of numerous blockbusters, is awarded by the current hat holder to a teammate after Seattle's next victory.
NHL
Yardbarker

Vancouver Canucks recall Spencer Martin under emergency conditions

The Vancouver Canucks have recalled goaltender Spencer Martin from the Abbotsford Canucks under emergency conditions, the club announced Wednesday afternoon. The move comes after Jaroslav Halak exited Tuesday night’s game against the Ottawa Senators with an apparent hand injury in the first period. Post game, head coach Bruce Boudreau...
NHL
The Associated Press

Talbot shuts out Montreal in Minnesota’s 2-0 win

MONTREAL (AP) — Cam Talbot made 26 saves for his third shutout of the season in Minnesota’s 2-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. He’s pleased that his strong play of late has come as the Wild try to secure home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
NHL
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Re-assign Lukas Reichel to AHL for IceHogs’ Playoff Push

The Chicago Blackhawks re-assigned Lukas Reichel to the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL, Chicago interim head coach Derek King told the media after a 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Monday. The 19-year-old rookie forward tallied a lone assist in 11 NHL games this season. The Blackhawks opted to...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Wild Warmup: Minnesota vs. Vancouver

ST. PAUL -- After concluding the Eastern Conference portion of its schedule with a shutout victory in Montreal, the Wild continues its frantic sprint to the finish Thursday night back at home when it hosts the Vancouver Canucks at Xcel Energy Center. It should expect a desperate hockey team when...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Talk: Oilers, Capitals, Golden Knights, Kraken & Coyotes

In this edition of “NHL Talk,” these are the top hockey stories with quotes from players, coaches, managers, and more. Check Tom Pepper’s profile every day for a new edition of the “NHL Talk” column. Oilers Extend Lead for Second Place in Pacific Division. The...
NHL
WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres lead Devils 3-1

The Buffalo Sabres are in Newark, New Jersey taking on the Devils for the blue and gold’s second-to-last road game of 2021-22. Tage Thompson sits four goals shy of 40 for the season.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX40

Stockton Heat gearing up for Calder Cup playoffs

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Heat are wrapping up the best regular season in franchise history.  Stockton already earned a playoff berth long ago, but as the season winds down, the Heat are looking for more than just that.  Defenseman Jack McNeely gets to be a part of postseason hockey, in two ways.  “I’ve […]
STOCKTON, CA
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ Top College Prospect Savoie Begins Journey to Edmonton in AHL

With speculation about his future swirling throughout Oil Country, Edmonton Oilers prospect Carter Savoie ended the suspense Monday (April 18) when the Bakersfield Condors signed him to an amateur tryout contract (ATO) for the remainder of the 2021-22 American Hockey League (AHL) season. The 20-year-old forward is set to join...
DENVER, CO

