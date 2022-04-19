Avalanche's Cale Makar: Picks up easy assist

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews will sit out for the third consecutive game with an undisclosed injury when his team visits the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Thursday. Matthews took part in the team’s optional skate Thursday morning, which later turned into a full skate with everybody...
BUFFALO, N. Y. [WKBW] — Owen Power scored his first NHL goal in the third period as the Buffalo Sabres topped the New Jersey Devils 5-2. Power, who has played just five games in the NHL, converted on a partial breakaway thanks to a pass from Jeff Skinner. Along with his goal, Power tallied 22:21 of ice time, the third-most on the team.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored short-handed goals less than a minute apart in the first period, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Jeff Skinner also scored, and 40-year-old Craig Anderson had 31...
The Detroit Red Wings, like the rest of the NHL, couldn’t slow down the Florida Panthers on Thursday. Florida scored three goals in the first period to take control of the game and got 28 saves from Sergei Bobrovsky to defeat the Red Wings 5-2 at FLA Live Arena.
Considering that they currently average 3.79 goals-against per game, it makes sense that the Detroit Red Wings brought it upon themselves to take a look at their goaltending situation. What maybe doesn’t make as much sense is how they went about addressing it. With just a month left in...
I was thinking about it this week: it feels like every game these days there’s a new historical mark equaled or eclipsed by Johnny Gaudreau. He’s in the midst of one of the best seasons in Flames history and still has five games to go. Knowing that, I thought I’d put together a rundown of all the things Gaudreau has accomplished thus far… and where that might put him come the end of the regular season.
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ Quick Hits, I’ll take a look at the team’s preparation for the postseason. This team might be the best Maple Leafs team – more prepared for a long playoff run – than any team in decades. Will the...
Charlie McAvoy felt as if the postseason began on Tuesday night. McAvoy scored 48 seconds into overtime and Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves to help the Boston Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2. Jake DeBrusk and Taylor Hall also scored for Boston, which won its second straight after a...
There's been a lot of debate over who should win the Norris Trophy this season for the year's best defenceman. There are a few names on the blueline having a fantastic year. As for Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning, who won the award in 2018, he knows who he would pick.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves...
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at how some of the players on the team and within the organization are doing. Specifically, I’ll report the last we know about Auston Matthews who has sat the last two games with some sort of injury. Second, I’ll take a quick look at Rasmus Sandin‘s possible return soon. Third, I’ll comment on Mark Giordano’s early impact on the Maple Leafs – small sample size or not.
Five different goal scorers tally as Buffalo wins 3rd in a row. Owen Power scored the first goal of his NHL career to help put the New Jersey Devils away in a 5-2 Buffalo Sabres victory Thursday night at Prudential Center. The 19-year-old rookie defenseman, who was the first-overall pick...
Offensively and defensively, Valeri Nichushkin has been consistent a force for the Avalanche. Valeri Nichushkin keeps chugging along. By collecting an assist in the Colorado Avalanche's 3-2 loss at Seattle on Wednesday night, the versatile winger established a new career-best point streak at six games where he has compiled eight points (3G, 5A) in that span.
Shea Theodore scored 2:09 into overtime to lift the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night. Theodore dangled his way through two defenders and deked his way to a backhand winner past Washington goaltender Ilya Samsonov, keeping the Golden Knights’ slim playoff hopes alive.
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens assigned defenseman Corey Schueneman to the AHL's Laval Rocket on Wednesday. Schueneman, 26, has registered six points (2 goals, 4 assists) in 24 games with Montreal this season. The Milford, MI native averaged 16:36 of ice time per game, blocked 40 shots, and delivered 15 hits.
The Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins played their second game in three nights on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins came out victorious in the second outing, 4-0. The Bruins fall to 47-25-5, and the Penguins improve to 44-23-11. full box score. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins were...
Comments / 0