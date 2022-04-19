ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Avalanche's Cale Makar: Picks up easy assist

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Makar had an assist, three shots on net, three hits, one blocked shot and two...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews to miss third straight game with undisclosed injury

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews will sit out for the third consecutive game with an undisclosed injury when his team visits the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Thursday. Matthews took part in the team’s optional skate Thursday morning, which later turned into a full skate with everybody...
NHL
WKBW-TV

Owen Power scores first NHL goal as Sabres top Devils 5-2

BUFFALO, N. Y. [WKBW] — Owen Power scored his first NHL goal in the third period as the Buffalo Sabres topped the New Jersey Devils 5-2. Power, who has played just five games in the NHL, converted on a partial breakaway thanks to a pass from Jeff Skinner. Along with his goal, Power tallied 22:21 of ice time, the third-most on the team.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Okposo, Tuch score short-handed goals, Sabres beat Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored short-handed goals less than a minute apart in the first period, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Jeff Skinner also scored, and 40-year-old Craig Anderson had 31...
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Hellberg Adds Wild Card to Goaltending Situation

Considering that they currently average 3.79 goals-against per game, it makes sense that the Detroit Red Wings brought it upon themselves to take a look at their goaltending situation. What maybe doesn’t make as much sense is how they went about addressing it. With just a month left in...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Johnny Gaudreau’s milestones just keep piling up

I was thinking about it this week: it feels like every game these days there’s a new historical mark equaled or eclipsed by Johnny Gaudreau. He’s in the midst of one of the best seasons in Flames history and still has five games to go. Knowing that, I thought I’d put together a rundown of all the things Gaudreau has accomplished thus far… and where that might put him come the end of the regular season.
NHL
markerzone.com

HEDMAN MAKES HIS PICK FOR THE WINNER OF THE NORRIS TROPHY

There's been a lot of debate over who should win the Norris Trophy this season for the year's best defenceman. There are a few names on the blueline having a fantastic year. As for Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning, who won the award in 2018, he knows who he would pick.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Giordano, Robertson & the Avs

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at how some of the players on the team and within the organization are doing. Specifically, I’ll report the last we know about Auston Matthews who has sat the last two games with some sort of injury. Second, I’ll take a quick look at Rasmus Sandin‘s possible return soon. Third, I’ll comment on Mark Giordano’s early impact on the Maple Leafs – small sample size or not.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Nichushkin's Impact as 'He Makes Every Line That He's On Way Better'

Offensively and defensively, Valeri Nichushkin has been consistent a force for the Avalanche. Valeri Nichushkin keeps chugging along. By collecting an assist in the Colorado Avalanche's 3-2 loss at Seattle on Wednesday night, the versatile winger established a new career-best point streak at six games where he has compiled eight points (3G, 5A) in that span.
NHL
Fox News

Shea Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 4-3

Shea Theodore scored 2:09 into overtime to lift the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night. Theodore dangled his way through two defenders and deked his way to a backhand winner past Washington goaltender Ilya Samsonov, keeping the Golden Knights’ slim playoff hopes alive.
NHL
NHL

Corey Schueneman assigned to Laval Rocket

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens assigned defenseman Corey Schueneman to the AHL's Laval Rocket on Wednesday. Schueneman, 26, has registered six points (2 goals, 4 assists) in 24 games with Montreal this season. The Milford, MI native averaged 16:36 of ice time per game, blocked 40 shots, and delivered 15 hits.
NHL
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Penguins Snap Boston’s Two-Game Winning Streak

The Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins played their second game in three nights on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins came out victorious in the second outing, 4-0. The Bruins fall to 47-25-5, and the Penguins improve to 44-23-11. full box score. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins were...
PITTSBURGH, PA

