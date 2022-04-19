ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca, SC

Upstate man sentenced after crashing into house and killing woman

By Roger Davis, Rob Jones
 2 days ago

The Upstate man whose speeding car crashed through the bedroom wall of a house killing a Seneca woman, as she slept will spend more than a decade behind bars.

Troopers clocked El Asia Hassian Muhammad's car at 120 miles an hour after it fled a license checkpoint in July of 2019. Minutes later it veered of the road and plowed into the basement wall of a home landing on the bed where 39 year old Vanessa Leanne Neimeyer was sleeping. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Muhammed, who was 19 then, apologized to her family as he faced sentencing on his guilty plea Monday, saying "I'll carry this the rest of my life." The judge said, "I know you didn't intend to kill someone, but you made a series of bad choices." He sentenced him to twelve years in prison to include mental health evaluation and counseling. The time he's spent behind bars since his arrest will count toward his state prison term, so he's expected to be locked up for another ten years.

