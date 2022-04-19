ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

One hospitalized in Monday night shooting

By Lee Rogers, Rob Jones
 2 days ago

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Assembly View Circle in the Parker Community. Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at Assembly Apartments where they found a man in the stairwell, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital and are listed as being in stable condition. The Sheriff's Office has not released any information on a suspect. Investigators are asking anyone with info to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

Greenville, SC
