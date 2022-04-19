Pedestrian after being hit by car on 385

The Highway Patrol reports there was another pedestrian fatality in Greenville County Monday night. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway says , the driver of a 2006 Honda sedan struck a pedestrian on 385 southbound near the Woodruff Road interchange, about one mile south of Greenville just after 11:30PM.

The driver of the Honda was not injured, but the pedestrian, a 38 year old Greenville resident died at the scene. The name of the victim has not yet been released.