Greenville, SC

Pedestrian after being hit by car on 385

By Lee Rogers, Rob Jones
 2 days ago

The Highway Patrol reports there was another pedestrian fatality in Greenville County Monday night. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway says , the driver of a 2006 Honda sedan struck a pedestrian on 385 southbound near the Woodruff Road interchange, about one mile south of Greenville just after 11:30PM.

The driver of the Honda was not injured, but the pedestrian, a 38 year old Greenville resident died at the scene. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

WBTW News13

2 dead in Tuesday crash on Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach

Editor’s Note: Police clarified Wednesday afternoon that the two people killed were on a motorcycle. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed in a crash Tuesday evening on the Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach, according to authorities. Chevon Washington, 27, of Ridgeville, and Michelle Murdaugh, 30, of Moncks Corner, were both killed […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate woman with BAC 4 times over legal limit charged in deadly crash, police say

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman was arrested Tuesday morning after hitting and killing another driver while under the influence, according to the Greer Police Department. The department said on Feb. 20, Kara Rae Reynolds was driving a 2015 Chrysler Town and Country the wrong way on West Wade Hampton Boulevard when her van hit a driver in a Nissan.
GREER, SC
WSPA 7News

Motorcyclist dies following single-vehicle crash in Laurens

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died Saturday following a single-vehicle crash in Laurens. According to the Laurens Police Department, at 2:35 p.m. officers responded to the crash scene on Church Street, near the intersection of Church Street and High Street. LPD said a motorcyclist hit a utility pole and was thrown from the motorcycle. […]
LAURENS, SC
WJBF

Augusta man dies following motorcycle crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Augusta. Authorities say the incident happened Sunday on the 1400 Blk. of Brown Road. The driver, later identified as Michael Marx, 44, of Augusta, was traveling east on Brown Road when he lost control of his motorcycle and ran into a ditch. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
FOX Carolina

Upstate man accused of growing over 100 lbs of marijuana in home

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union Police Department announced that an Upstate man was charged after officers discovered a large amount of marijuana. Officers said they responded to a parking lot on Saturday to meet with someone who wanted to report an assault that happened earlier at a house on Morris Circle. Officers met with the woman, and she told them that the incident began when she noticed a light coming from the upstairs of the home she lived in with her boyfriend. According to her, she never went upstairs because the stairs were broken, and the area was sealed off with a tarp.
UNION, SC
