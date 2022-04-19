ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New York Times names new top editor

By Dominick Mastrangelo
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gIDyh_0fDTceD000
Tweet

The New York Times has announced its next editorial leader.

Joe Kahn, a longtime editor at the newspaper and a Pulitzer Prize-winning China correspondent, will serve as the Times’s next executive editor, publisher A.G. Sulzberger announced on Tuesday.

“Joe brings impeccable news judgment, a sophisticated understanding of the forces shaping the world and a long track record of helping journalists produce their most ambitious and courageous work,” Sulzberger wrote in a memo to staff.

“We couldn’t ask for a better leader for our newsroom amid a historic convergence of events. And as one of the architects of our digital transformation, Joe’s vision will be crucial as we seek to become even more valuable to readers around the world.”

Kahn, 57, succeeds former editor Dean Baquet, who has led the outlet for the last eight years and will retire this summer. Kahn was widely viewed as the leading candidate to replace Baquet.

“Dean told me recently that he believed that Joe was more prepared than any editor he’s ever seen to take over a global newsroom that’s grown in size, complexity and ambition,” Sulzberger said. “The Times has a longstanding practice of editors leaving the masthead at 65, which Dean wanted to honor given his strong belief that Joe was more than ready to fill his shoes.”

In a statement, Kahn said he is “deeply humbled to lead a global newsroom of immensely talented journalists who provide original, on-the-ground, indispensable reporting about the most important news of our time. ”

“The New York Times will continue to play an essential role in producing and protecting independent journalism,” he said.

“Joe is planning to send a note later this week sharing some early details about his senior leadership team, which reflects the unbelievable depth of talent we’re lucky to have guiding our newsroom,” Sulzberger said in his memo to Times staffers. “One of the clearest signs of the health of a news organization is its ability to develop great editors and one of Dean’s great legacies is the caliber of leaders he’s groomed to steer the newsroom through its next chapter.”

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

'Doomed' CNN+ is 'under review' after just 150,000 signed up: New bosses at Warner Bros Discovery 'fire network's CFO and halt all marketing spending for the struggling streaming service'

The struggling news streaming service CNN+ appears doomed as bosses at its newly formed parent company slash its marketing budget and consider rolling the infant service into HBO Max, according to a new report. CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, which formed through a merger earlier this month, has slashed...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Fox News’ Ratings Surprise: ‘The Five’ Keeps Outperforming Primetime

Click here to read the full article. Everyone’s talking about this week’s furor at the Oscars — even the hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five.” On Monday afternoon, regulars Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino, Jesse Watters and Jeanine Pirro held forth with guest Piers Morgan — the British journalist and TV host who has demonstrated a proclivity for getting into celebrity feuds — sitting in a chair typically reserved for someone with more liberal political views. In the show’s opening segment, however, politics went out the window. Today was a day to discuss Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock the previous...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Baquet
Person
A.g. Sulzberger
Salon

Sorry, New York Times: Republicans aren't "concerned" about democracy — they want to destroy it

As the 2022 midterms get underway, Democrats and Republicans are both canvassing communities and responding to what voters have to say. Democrats are hearing concerns about inflation and gas prices. In response, candidates are talking about ongoing efforts to curb costs, while highlighting low unemployment and other economic gains during President Joe Biden's first year and a half in office. Republicans are hearing from voters who are angry that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, and are repeating ridiculous conspiracy theories about Biden "stealing" it. Republicans, hearing the underlying racism and antipathy to democracy fueling those conspiracy theories, are responding by promising their supporters they will never allow another free and fair election again.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Primetimer

With 150,000 subscribers, CNN+ "looks doomed" and has reportedly suspended all spending on marketing

Axios' Sara Fischer reports that CNN appears to be kneecapping its nascent subscription service, which has had roughly 150,000 subscribers since launching three weeks ago. According to Fischer, "internal data shows that the shows that do well are the ones that mimic live TV programs, like 5 Things with Kate Bolduan and Reliable Sources Daily with Brian Stelter.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulitzer Prize#The New York Times
Variety

Streaming Pressures Push MSNBC to Cut Back on Hard News

Click here to read the full article. One of cable’s biggest news outlets has started to fill more of its schedule with something other than traditional news coverage. MSNBC has defined itself for the past few years by using the bulk of its daytime schedule to air breaking reports from NBC News personnel on the news of the moment, then amping up analysis and progressive opinion-making in the early afternoon and evening. Now, as media companies intensify their efforts to attract audiences via streaming video, the business behind the TV home of Joe Scarborough and Nicolle Wallace is in flux. Three different...
TV & VIDEOS
MSNBC

Team Trump’s latest loss in a non-disclosure case is costly

When Omarosa Manigault Newman, a former aid in Donald Trump’s White House, wrote a book about her experiences, the former president was more than disappointed. In fact, the Republican sued his former ally, insisting she’d signed a nondisclosure agreement during the 2016 campaign, and the book violated its terms.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Fox News

Spotify declines to renew Obamas podcast contract: report

Spotify is reportedly showing the Obamas the door. Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday that Higher Ground, the production company run by former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, is seeking a multimillion deal elsewhere as their deal with Spotify expires this year, according to sources. Among the...
POTUS
Axios

Warner Bros. Discovery is shutting down CNN+

Warner Bros. Discovery, the newly-combined company that includes CNN parent WarnerMedia and Discovery, is shutting down CNN+, sources familiar with the matter tell Axios. The subscription streaming service will cease operations on April 30. Why it matters: CNN+ launched just a few weeks ago with a $300 million investment. It's...
BUSINESS
Deadline

CNN+ To Shut Down, Ending Network’s Expensive Gambit On Subscription Streaming

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: CNN+, the news network’s expensive venture into subscription streaming, will shut down at the end of the month. The heavily promoted service launched just weeks ago, on March 29, but almost immediately there were reports of lower-than-expected subscription numbers and plans for cutbacks under new CNN parent Warner Bros. Discovery. Its demise makes it perhaps the shortest lived of all subscription streaming ventures, a lesser lifespan than Quibi, the platform that ran for about seven months in 2020. Chris Licht, the new chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide, said that they have decided to...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hill

The Hill

542K+
Followers
66K+
Post
411M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy