Pharma giant Moderna shared data on the development of a new bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine that performs better than its first booster candidate currently on the market. In an article that has yet to be peer-reviewed, researchers state that the bivalent mRNA-12373.211 "demonstrated superiority" versus the Omicron, Delta and Beta variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus after just one month of administration. The effect was sustained even six months after against Omicron and Delta. Results in patients who were given a 50 µg dose of the new vaccine candidate were more favorable compared to those who received the same dose of Moderna's earlier bivalent booster mRNA-1273.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 3 DAYS AGO