Top 10 dog-friendly camping spots in Colorado

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Camping season is coming up fast. If you want to take your furry friend with you on your next camping trip, here is a list of Google-reviewed camping sites with four stars and above that are dog friendly.

Each site has at least 100 reviews.

If we missed any good spots, leave a correction or comment. Happy camping!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.