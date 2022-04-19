What happened to Manistee County's C&O train depot

The M&NE Railroad depot was cut down to a one-story building in January 1951. The depot was heavily damaged by fire in March 1969 and was later torn down. (Courtesy photo/Manistee County Historical Museum)

Continuing with last week’s article on the new train depot constructed by the Manistee & Northeastern Railroad — M & NE— on the southeast corner of River and Jones streets, we find that by November 1949, the railroad announced that they would be discontinuing the two daily 22-mile trips — from Manistee to Kaleva and Kaleva to Manistee — thus ending passenger service in Manistee.

The fact that this service ceased can largely be attributed to the growing popularity of automobiles which meant that fewer people were using the passenger train as a means of transportation. Yet, although passenger service was cut off, the freight service portion of the railroad continued.

Roughly one year later it was made known by the Manistee and Northeastern that the depot would be renovated into a one-story building. This renovation began in December 1950 and continued into the following month. A brief write-up of the construction was published in the Manistee News Advocate on Jan. 2, 1951:

“Now nearing completion, the M&NE freight and ticket office will be facing the year 1951 with an altered exterior. The building, originally a two-story structure, has been cut down to a one-story building. Workmen are in the process of removing the concrete pillar bases that remain from the old style apron roof.”

Just over four years later, it was announced in late November of 1955, that the Manistee & Northeastern Railroad (which, by then, had become known as the Manistee and Northeastern Railway) was to formally merge with the Chesapeake and Ohio Railroad (C&O). An article published in the News Advocate on Nov. 28, 1955 describes the new line which would run between Grand Rapids and Traverse City through Manistee. A portion of the original article follows:

“As another link in the C&O, the Manistee and Northeastern will become part of that company’s Grand Rapids division under the jurisdiction of B.G. Nash, superintendent. Replacing Olsen ‘to insure effective transportation coordination’ at Manistee will be M.G. Buffin of Grand Rapids, who will serve as assistant to Mr. Nash, it was announced.”

Due to this resurgence in passenger service, the railroad depot began seeing more traffic than it had in several years. However, by the early 1960s, the service was once again discontinued and the building began to be used primarily for the freight office.

By the late 1960s, the Century Boat Company vacated their original factory building (located on Sixth Avenue) in order for a housing project for the elderly to be constructed on the site. This housing project was named Century Terrace as a nod to the former occupants of the site. Consequently, on March 6, 1969, the vacant depot and warehouse, still owned by the C&O, was leased by the Century Boat Co. for storage purposes.

However, on the early morning of March 29, 1969, a fire began in the building and quickly spread throughout. Details of the scene of the fire were published in the News Advocate on March 29, 1969. Portions of the original article follow:

“A fire early this morning at the Chesapeake and Ohio depot and warehouse at River and Lake streets did an estimated $200,000 damage to engines, fiberglass and parts stored there by Century Boat Co. and leveled the warehouse and severely damaged the depot, both of which were owned by the railroad.

“The fire broke out at 3:45 this morning. A switch crew from the C&O noticed a crackling noise as they went by and then saw the center of the frame warehouse break into flame. Manistee Fire Chief Herbert Olson said efforts would be made to determine the cause of the fire.

“Century Boat Co. had leased the depot and warehouse from C&O and had started to move in parts and raw materials on March 6. Approximately 100 Marine engines valued at a total of approximately $100,000 were stored there and were a total loss.

“In addition at least $75,000 worth of Century replacement parts, upholstery and fiberglass were destroyed. Some small metal parts from Century’s Parts Department which was located in the depot, may be salvageable, Century officials said.

“Value of the frame warehouse, which was a one-story shell 30 feet wide and 100 feet long, without heat and with a built up tar-covered roof, together with an adjacent brick depot was estimated at approximately $25,000 by railroad officials.

“Both buildings and their contents were covered by insurance.

“Firemen returned to the station at 9:35 this morning.”

“(The Century Boat Company) said their problems now would be obtaining replacement engines, as they are in short supply at this time of year and in finding other warehouses in which to store materials and parts.”

With the remains of the C&O structure later torn down, a building resembling a train depot was constructed in 1986 by the late Warren Johnson, of Structural Specialities, located at 249 River St., near the original location of the 1926 depot/freight warehouse. After studying various Manistee & Northeastern railroad depots, he modeled the building after the Kaleva Train Depot, located on Walta Street in Kaleva and open on Saturdays between Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Upon completion, Warren’s daughter, Kari, operated a store out of the building that specialized in model trains, educational toys and gifts. The store (located at 255 River Street) was called The Train Station. Today, the offices of attorney Leslie Van Alstine II, occupy the building which continues to stand as a reminder, of sorts — of the Manistee and Northeastern Railroad.