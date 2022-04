April 21, 2022 - St. Petersburg recently unveiled its first green swing overlooking the waterfront at Flora Wylie Park. The swing is a prototype and an ode to the city’s famous green benches. While the swing is also green, it is a brighter hue than the historic benches. A real estate salesman installed the first bench during the 1920s, and others soon followed. St. Petersburg became known for its preponderance of green benches, although like the rest of the city at the time, the resting spots were segregated. The new swing is a pilot program of sorts and offers a QR code for people to scan and provide feedback.

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 HOURS AGO