Scenting a wedding has evolved far beyond choosing a new perfume or cologne for the big day. Fragrance can come into play at every seminal moment you wish it to nowadays. From the luxurious bath oil a bride pours into her tub as she’s calming her nerves the night before, to the cologne that sits on the side of the sink, as the groom practices his speech in the mirror. The scent at a wedding can lock in a memory, whether for a bride, bridesmaid, or special guest.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO