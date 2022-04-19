ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Uber no longer requires masks

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IWZ69_0fDTbihh00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — A day after a federal judge voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation, Uber says masks are no longer required for drivers and passengers.

Uber announced the update to its mask policy on Tuesday morning.

“Remember: Many people may still feel safer wearing a mask because of personal or family health situations, so please be respectful of their preferences,” Uber shared in a release .

Masks no longer required at Denver airport

A change was also made to Uber’s front-seat policy. Riders are no longer required to sit in the back seat. However, Uber said that riders should only sit in the front seat if the size of their group requires it.

Uber also thanked drivers and passengers in the following statement:

Masks still required for RTD as of Tuesday morning

“We know the pandemic has been difficult. But you’ve continued to go the extra mile to help protect our communities—whether it’s wearing a mask, making space for one another, or giving drivers the respect they deserve. Thank you for that. It’s still important to take safety precautions while riding, driving, and delivering. So make sure to roll down the windows for extra airflow, sanitize your hands before and after trips or deliveries, and always cover your cough or sneeze.”

COVID-19 rates near 5%; see which counties are rising

The Biden administration said it still encourages travelers to wear masks on public transit in order to protect against COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

How Long Will We Wear Masks on Airplanes? Airlines Want to Stop Now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Transportation Security Administration has once again extended the federal airplane mask mandate, this time until April 18. President Joe Biden instituted the mask mandate for public transportation via executive order on his first day in office.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Traffic
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Traffic
Local
Colorado Health
CBS Denver

Denver Dumb Friends League Seeing ‘Alarming’ Number Of Pets Ending Up In Shelters

(CBS4) – According to the Denver Dumb Friends League, an alarming number of pets are ending up in shelters right now. In March alone, the organization had more than 1,100 animals come in to their three shelters. “It’s unusual because Colorado and Denver in particular, the communities love dogs. For the past decade before the pandemic we couldn’t keep dogs. Dogs flew out of here,” Katie Parker said. (credit: CBS) Parker is the Vice President of sheltering for the Denver Dumb Friends League. She says what they are seeing now is more than just pandemic related. “People having their lives disrupted because of COVID and...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Aircraft#Kdvr#Rtd
CBS Denver

Dumb Friends League Has A Lot Of Dogs Available For Adoption

DENVER (CBS4)– The Dumb Friends League is getting overwhelmed by dogs in need of adoption. The shelters in Denver, Castle Rock and Alamosa have seen spikes in relinquished and homeless dogs in recent weeks. (credit: CBS) Surrenders at the league are up 15% compared to 2019, with stray dog intakes up 41%. The Dumb Friends League said that animal shelters all along the Front Range are seeing increases in dogs up for adoption. “It’s unusual because Colorado, and Denver in particular, communities love dogs, so the past decade before the pandemic, we couldn’t keep dogs… they flew out of here,” said Katie Parker with the Dumb Friends League. (credit: CBS) Dog adoptions at the shelter in Alamosa are only $50 for the rest of the month.
DENVER, CO
FOXBusiness

COVID mask mandate: Uber, Amtrak, airlines dropping requirements for customers and employees

Companies have lifted COVID-19-related restrictions following a federal judge's decision to strike down the national mask mandate. Airlines and airports eagerly dropped the mask restrictions on Monday after the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced it wouldn't enforce the January 2021 order that applied to airplanes, airports, taxis and other mass transit.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Passengers slam US airlines for encouraging mask-free passengers and ‘rewarding’ them with champagne

Passengers on some US airlines have slammed staff’s management of the end of the country’s mask mandate, with some saying crew encouraged customers to go mask-free with champagne and inflight celebrations.“Hi @Delta. Your flight attendants greeting us ‘Would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks’ is not what I paid for,” tweeted irate customer Ify Ike.“It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. Covid is also not seasonal.”Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Uber
simpleflying.com

Passengers Banned For Not Wearing Masks To Be Allowed Back on United Flights

Following the recent voiding of the United States' mask mandate, United Airlines has announced it will be allowing some banned passengers back on flights. United previously held one of the strictest coronavirus policies of US carriers, grounding over 1,000 passengers due to refusal to adhere to mask requirements and firing unvaccinated employees.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Uber And Lyft's New Mask Policies Explained: What To Know Before Your Next Ride

After requiring travelers to wear a mask for nearly two years, Uber and Lyft recently announced that riders and drivers alike will no longer be required to wear a mask on a trip. The rideshare companies both took to their respective Twitter accounts on April 19 to announce their updated COVID-19 safety policies changes, but many people were left feeling like they had more questions than answers. Here’s what you need to know about Uber and Lyft’s new mask policies before your next ride.
TRAFFIC
The Verge

Uber, Amtrak, airlines drop mask requirements after judge strikes down rule

A number of transportation providers, including Uber, Amtrak, and all three major airlines, said they wouldn’t require employees or customers to wear masks anymore after a federal judge struck down the Biden administration’s mask mandate. On Monday, US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle ruled that the Centers for...
U.S. POLITICS
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy