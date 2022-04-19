ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Samsung finally posts the full Galaxy A53 Exynos 1280 processor specs list

By Daniel Petrov
Phone Arena
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. A couple of weeks after announcing its 2022 Galaxy A53 and A33 midrange and budget warriors, or releasing the A53 for sale in the US, Samsung finally has a dedicated product page for their new...

www.phonearena.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Best Samsung Galaxy Phones for 2022

Samsung has a phone for just about every budget. Whether you're looking to spend upward of $1,000 or under $500, there's an option for everyone. Expensive phones like the $1,200 (£1,149, AU$1,849) Galaxy S22 Ultra typically have more advanced cameras, the newest processor and a larger screen. But even Samsung's midrange and budget phones feature nearly borderless screens, long battery life and multiple cameras. However, camera quality will vary and these phones typically run on weaker processors.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy S22 is down to a record low of $700 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Both Samsung and other retailers have offered a few ways to save...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Why I canceled my Galaxy S22 Ultra preorder

Some might say that I'm a bit impulsive when it comes to new smartphone releases. I just feel the need to get my hands on whatever new and shiny phones come out, at least when it comes to the best phones. This has been a trend for the last few years, and continued with the Galaxy S22 Ultra after Samsung announced it.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Exynos#A33#A53#Samsung India#The Galaxy A73#Samsung Galaxy A73 5g#Snapdragon 778g#Fhd#Oled#Ois#Lcd
Android Police

Samsung retires the Galaxy S9 series while moving the Galaxy S10 to a quarterly update schedule

Samsung launched the Galaxy S9 series in 2018, running Android 8.0 Oreo. Despite the Korean giant not having a proper software update policy back then, it updated its 2018 flagships to Android 10 and One UI 2.5 in March 2020. The following year, the company moved these devices to a quarterly update schedule, meaning they would receive security patches once every three months instead of every 30 days. Now, four years after the Galaxy S9 series was first launched, the smartphone maker is dropping support for the lineup altogether. This means the phones won't receive any further updates (via Droid-Life) and have reached their end of life in terms of software support.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

What is going on with the Galaxy S20’s screen?

Some owners of the two-year-old Samsung Galaxy S20 have been complaining about the screen showing random green lines, and have linked the problem with a recent software update. Online discussion platforms, including Samsung Community and Reddit, are packed with complaints about the issue, which is affecting the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy S20 Plus.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is currently $950 off

Foldable devices keep evolving, but the latest rumors claim that form factors may stay the same, as the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 may feature an almost identical design to the one we have in the current models. So it may not be such a bad idea to pick up a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, as it is now receiving a massive discount over at Samsung.com.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

The best heavy-duty Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cases in 2022

If you've spent over $1,000 on a phone, the last thing you want is something to happen to it. And considering the overall size and weight of Samsung's S22 Ultra and its prominent curved screen, it feels even more susceptible to damage if dropped than many other models. With that in mind, we've rounded up some of the most rugged and heavy-duty cases to keep your device safe from hard impacts, scratches, and anything else life throws as it.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: 23% Off Ray-Bans, $99 Second-Gen AirPods, $60 Echo Show 8

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Fitbit’s Easter sale is still going, with great deals on wearable fitness trackers. Second-generation AirPods are only $99, and...
SHOPPING
PC Magazine

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Review

Camera Resolution (Rear; Front-Facing) 64MP, 12MP, 5MP, 5MP; 32MP. Samsung seems determined offer a phone with appropriate power at every possible price. With that in mind, the Galaxy A53 5G ($449.99) is no surprise because it fills the midrange gap in the company’s lineup. However, this handset doesn’t quite strike a compelling balance of price and performance. We like the phone’s vivid screen and large battery, but it isn’t as snappy as similarly priced competitors and its camera software could use a bit more work. The A53 5G almost certainly slots in between the forthcoming A33 5G and the Galaxy S21 FE ($549.99), but that’s not must-buy territory. Instead, we recommend either the S21 FE or the Google Pixel 6 ($599.99), both of which are worth the extra money.
NFL
Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra second opinion review: Perfectly boring

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is easily Samsung's best "normal" smartphone ever. But if that's true, why am I so bored by it?. Since the launch of the first “Ultra” phone in Samsung’s lineup, the moniker has stood for the best-of-the-best. When you see that word in a product name from the South Korean giant, you know you are getting the most advanced device in its class available right now.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Samsung is working on a Galaxy VR headset, new trademark filing shows

Even though it seemed that Virtual Reality is taking ages to properly take off, now things are starting to change fast. Apple is working hard on its VR/AR headset, and Facebook (now Meta) is keen to embrace the metaverse - something that can’t be done properly without the necessary VR equipment.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will reportedly have an LG battery

LG is entering the foldables market, but not as one would expect. The Korean tech giant could reportedly be supplying the batteries for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, or another device from Samsung’s foldable lineup, says The Elec. Given that we are still in the middle of the...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

A year after LG left the smartphone business, Samsung is the big winner

Just over a year ago, LG announced that it was leaving the smartphone business. It wasn’t an entirely surprising move since the company’s mobile division had been posting huge losses for years. All the same, it left a significant void in the US smartphone market, especially in the prepaid device space where LG had a strong presence.
BUSINESS
ETOnline.com

Best Samsung Smartphone Deals Right Now: Save Up to $600 On The Galaxy S21 FE

Not only did Samsung officially release the new Galaxy S22 lineup last month, but now it is running a huge Spring sale this week with unbeatable deals on more smartphones. Today, on March 23, you can save up to $600 on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE by getting $100 off instantly, plus up to $500 in enhanced trade-in credit. If you don't have anything to trade to get the Galaxy S21 FE for $99, you can also get the phone for $599 via instant rebate. This offer is available on both storage capacities and all color options, including Graphite, White, Olive, and Lavender. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was released on January 7, 2022 as a cheaper alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S21 while keeping the same powerful Snapdragon 888 processor.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy