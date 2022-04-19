Woman calls police to report crime that didn't happen, arrested for drugs

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — A South Florida woman was arrested after reporting a crime that didn’t happen and responding officers found drugs and weapons inside of her home.

According to the arrest report, Marco Island police responded to the residence of Marisol Perez on Sunday evening after Perez called authorities to report someone had broken into her home and hopped in her pool.

Officers found Perez under the influence of narcotics and ‘displaying signs of excited delirium.’

During a search of her home, police found a large amount of marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine and prescription drugs.

Police also seized 15 weapons.

Marco Island police did not give specifics on the types of weapons found, only stating there was a variety of weapons in the home.

Perez was arrested and booked for narcotics possession. She could face more charges as the investigation continues.