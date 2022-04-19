ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Refresh Your Stock Portfolio for a New Quarter

By Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G7JMt_0fDTbH4C00

Every entrepreneur wants to build wealth but that's often easier said than done. Becoming a successful investor often requires significant amounts of time and effort to research the market and make more informed purchases. With a tool like Tykr Stock Screener, however, you'll be able to spend far less time on research and devote your money and energy to investing wisely .

Investing is supposed to be a fun, smart way to build wealth. When things aren't going your way, however, it can be an enormous (and scary) headache. Tykr protects you from yourself and allows you to bypass the cost of a financial planner or broker. This easy-to-use tool takes the guesswork out of investing so you can make buys with confidence and start working towards a more secure platform.

Tykr is at once a stock screening and educational platform that aims to reduce your risk and help you manage all of your investments. It offers support for more than 30,000 US and international stocks, allowing you to find great investments within 30 seconds. Tykr flags stocks as On Sale (meaning it's a potential buy), Watch, or Overpriced (meaning it's a potential sell). Each summary is the result of Tykr's rigorous algorithmic projections to figure out how a stock will move over time. Tykr assigns each stock a score — the higher the score, the safer the investment — and helps you to increase your returns in the market. All of Tykr's calculations are open-source so you can see how they're coming up with their numbers and make your own decision.

Find out why Tykr Stock Screener has earned a near-perfect 4.9-star rating from Trustpilot. For a limited time during our Spring Refresh promotion, you can get a lifetime subscription for just $89 (reg. $900) when you use code SPRING10 at checkout.

Prices subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Want to Turn $5,000 Into $20,000? Buy These Stocks and Hold for 10 Years

Airbnb is enjoying several growth catalysts, and growth is skyrocketing. This top restaurant stock offers a tasty dividend yield and solid growth potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Here's How the Stock Market Could Turn $150,000 Into $500,000

The stock market is one of the simplest ways to grow your wealth over time. Remaining consistent will help ease volatility and grow your portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Buffett Powerhouse Stock Just Announced a Stock Split

The luxury goods retailer is facing tough macroeconomic conditions. The 3-for-1 stock split is mainly to help RH manage employee stock options. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

Rebounding consumerism is forcing retailers to restore their pre-pandemic levels of accessible inventory. There's a tier of mid-sized companies that aren't investable except through certain sorts of funds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
The Independent

Martin Lewis says you should check your savings account as soon as possible

Money saving expert Martin Lewis has warned anyone with money in a savings account to “check it now” as they could be underpaid.The finance guru is helping people to get the most value for their savings in his latest newsletter as he tells his readers “don’t stand for it” if they find they are being underpaid. Top savings interest rates have now jumped to their highest levels since July 2019, according to the money saving expert.He said: “If you’ve not switched savings account in the last couple of years, you’re likely earning just 0.1% or less. Do check now.“Even...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks With Monster Upside of at Least 215%, According to Cathie Wood

The Ark Innovation ETF has outperformed the broader market since its inception in 2014. Ark thinks Tesla’s yet-to-launch autonomous ride-hailing service will account for a significant portion of revenue by 2026. Ark believes Block’s Cash App will become increasingly profitable in the years ahead. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2032

Upstart has nearly doubled its revenue every year since 2017. Bill.com is chasing a global market opportunity that could be $125 trillion in size. Together, these stocks could supercharge your portfolio over the next decade. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Tesla stock pops on record quarter, 81% annual revenue jump

Tesla stock traded 7% higher in pre-market trading Thursday, after the electric vehicle maker beat Wall Street estimates for the first quarter of 2022 with record revenue, vehicle deliveries and operating profit. The company posted total revenue of $18.8 billion, up 81% year-over-year. Total automotive revenue came in at $16.86...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks I'm Buying in April

Cloudflare's large customer count significantly increased in 2021. MercadoLibre is Latin America's top e-commerce company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Carvana Stock Crashed Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Few investors were eager to drive...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy