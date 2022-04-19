NDHP identifies victim of sled crash

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — The Contra Costa County medical examiner has identified the two people killed in a head-on collision between a Honda SUV and a Tesla on I-80 near the Carquinez Bridge early Sunday, one of whom was a San Francisco woman who had been reported missing.
CHP said a wrong-way driver traveling west on eastbound I-80 in Contra Costa County early Sunday morning collided head-on with a second vehicle in the fatal crash.
The two victims were identified as 29-year-old San Francisco resident Madyson James and 38-year-old Vallejo resident Ruiju Ma, according to the medical examiner.
CHP said at...
The teen killed in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville Saturday morning has been identified as Lakeville North High School student Sydney Kohner. "With deep sadness, we are writing to share some difficult news. We have been notified by law enforcement that Sydney Kohner, a sophomore student at our school passed away as a result of a single vehicle crash that occurred yesterday in Burnsville. Our hearts are with the Kohner family," Lakeville North Principal Kim Budde said in a letter to families.
GARRETSON, SD (KELO) — An 11-year-old child has died in a rollover involving a utility terrain vehicle north of Garretson. Authorities responded to Highway 11 and 247th Street, 7 miles north of Garretson, just before 10:30 Friday night. First-responders attempted life-saving efforts, but the victim died at the scene.
(Minot, ND) -- Minot Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the snow. Officers say the 73-year-old woman's body was found outside the Minot Post Office Thursday. Officials say she wasn't dressed properly for the conditions and may have be dealing with mental health issues. Police say no foul play is suspected.
The Carleton, Michigan Police Department needs your help identifying the members of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club who beat up a man at Wolf's Den Bar so badly that he needed 28 staples in his head and is suffering from seizures. The Carleton Police Department sent out a press release...
A Livingston, Montana man reported missing on a hike south of Chico Hot Springs in the Six Mile Creek area of Paradise Valley, Montana was found dead Friday by searchers after more than a day of combing the area. Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler says the man, identified as 40-year-old...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Four individuals were arrested by Oklahoma City police on on Thursday for ATM jackpotting. Police arrested 41-year-old Chevalier Martinez, 20-year-old Clever Medina, 33-year-old Wilfredo Lezama-Garcia, and 43-year-old Edgar Ravalo on April 14 for "jackpotting" an ATM Machine at an OnCue at 13600 N. Western in Oklahoma City.
A Billings woman was sentenced to 30 years in the Montana Women’s Prison for her role in the robbery and murder of Dennis Gresham in April 2021, a crime that involved a high-speed chase and hours-long armed standoff with police. There were few dry eyes in Judge Donald Harris’...
Authorities have identified the person found dead on a frozen channel last week as a 44-year-old woman. The body of Hannah Hale was discovered the morning of March 31 in Watab Township, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Someone had called 911 to report a person lying on the ice in the Harris Channel, a body of water that connects Little Rock Lake to the Mississippi River.
A 43-year-old father died shortly after he was hit by a 19-year-old motorcyclist outside of his home in Utah this week. According to Draper Police Department officials, James Mair was hospitalized after he was struck by a motorcyclist in his neighborhood on Monday night. "It is believed that Mr. Mair...
"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
Two people were stabbed during a fight at a bar in northern Minnesota early Wednesday. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says it responded to a report of a fight involving multiple people at the Sawmill Saloon in Mountain Iron at 12:35 a.m. Authorities learned two people had been stabbed...
The strongest blizzard to hit North Dakota in 25 years continues to cause significant travel issues Thursday as winds behind the snow whip around the 2+ feet of snow that piled up in many areas of western and central North Dakota over the previous 48 hours. "As the snowfall begins...
A Montana officer has hailed a massive rescue operation that included both personnel on the field and air support in finding a lost backpacker who seems to have been killed by a grizzly bear on the north of Yellowstone Historical Reserve. Montana Officers Searched For Missing Body of a Montana...
CANTON, S.D. (AP) — A man who has been in custody since a 20-year-old mother was found dead last month in Lincoln County, SD has now been charged with murder and manslaughter. Sheriff’s officials say Randi Gerlach was found dead at a residence south of Sioux Falls on March 1 and that the death appeared […]
A Minnesota husband and wife visiting family in Mexico were killed when a group of armed individuals on motorcycles shot them at the tourist destination of Puerto Escondido, according to Mexican media. The double homicide happened April 7, with The Oaxaca Post reporting Friday about the slayings. Family in Minnesota...
A Minnesota man died two days after his wife following a crash on a snow- and ice-covered highway in central Minnesota. Leo D. Elyea, 86, of Backus, was taken to North Memorial Hospital following the April 6 crash on Highway 371 in Cass County. He died on Friday, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
Comments / 0