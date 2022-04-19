NDHP identifies victim of sled crash

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — The Contra Costa County medical examiner has identified the two people killed in a head-on collision between a Honda SUV and a Tesla on I-80 near the Carquinez Bridge early Sunday, one of whom was a San Francisco woman who had been reported missing. CHP said a wrong-way driver traveling west on eastbound I-80 in Contra Costa County early Sunday morning collided head-on with a second vehicle in the fatal crash. The two victims were identified as 29-year-old San Francisco resident Madyson James and 38-year-old Vallejo resident Ruiju Ma, according to the medical examiner. CHP said at...

