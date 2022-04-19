ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wells County, ND

NDHP identifies victim of sled crash

By Doug Barrett
KNOX News Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North Dakota Patrol has identified a 59-year old Harvey (ND) man who died in a...

knoxradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Victims Killed in Fiery Head-On Crash on I-80 Identified; Driver Responsible Was Missing SF Woman

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — The Contra Costa County medical examiner has identified the two people killed in a head-on collision between a Honda SUV and a Tesla on I-80 near the Carquinez Bridge early Sunday, one of whom was a San Francisco woman who had been reported missing. CHP said a wrong-way driver traveling west on eastbound I-80 in Contra Costa County early Sunday morning collided head-on with a second vehicle in the fatal crash. The two victims were identified as 29-year-old San Francisco resident Madyson James and 38-year-old Vallejo resident Ruiju Ma, according to the medical examiner. CHP said at...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Bring Me The News

Victim in fatal Burnsville crash identified as Lakeville North sophomore Sydney Kohner

The teen killed in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville Saturday morning has been identified as Lakeville North High School student Sydney Kohner. "With deep sadness, we are writing to share some difficult news. We have been notified by law enforcement that Sydney Kohner, a sophomore student at our school passed away as a result of a single vehicle crash that occurred yesterday in Burnsville. Our hearts are with the Kohner family," Lakeville North Principal Kim Budde said in a letter to families.
BURNSVILLE, MN
KELOLAND TV

11-year-old killed in UTV rollover

GARRETSON, SD (KELO) — An 11-year-old child has died in a rollover involving a utility terrain vehicle north of Garretson. Authorities responded to Highway 11 and 247th Street, 7 miles north of Garretson, just before 10:30 Friday night. First-responders attempted life-saving efforts, but the victim died at the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
County
Wells County, ND
City
Harvey, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Several bodies found in western, central North Dakota

(Minot, ND) -- Minot Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the snow. Officers say the 73-year-old woman's body was found outside the Minot Post Office Thursday. Officials say she wasn't dressed properly for the conditions and may have be dealing with mental health issues. Police say no foul play is suspected.
MINOT, ND
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Police Need Your Help To Find This Biker Gang

The Carleton, Michigan Police Department needs your help identifying the members of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club who beat up a man at Wolf's Den Bar so badly that he needed 28 staples in his head and is suffering from seizures. The Carleton Police Department sent out a press release...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowmobile#Sled#Private Property#Traffic Accident#Ndhp#The North Dakota Patrol
KTUL

Four arrested for allegedly "jackpotting" ATM machine at OnCue

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Four individuals were arrested by Oklahoma City police on on Thursday for ATM jackpotting. Police arrested 41-year-old Chevalier Martinez, 20-year-old Clever Medina, 33-year-old Wilfredo Lezama-Garcia, and 43-year-old Edgar Ravalo on April 14 for "jackpotting" an ATM Machine at an OnCue at 13600 N. Western in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Bring Me The News

Woman found dead on ice identified as 44-year-old from central Minnesota

Authorities have identified the person found dead on a frozen channel last week as a 44-year-old woman. The body of Hannah Hale was discovered the morning of March 31 in Watab Township, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Someone had called 911 to report a person lying on the ice in the Harris Channel, a body of water that connects Little Rock Lake to the Mississippi River.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
TMZ.com

'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep

"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KX News

Murder charges filed in death of South Dakota woman

CANTON, S.D. (AP) — A man who has been in custody since a 20-year-old mother was found dead last month in Lincoln County, SD has now been charged with murder and manslaughter. Sheriff’s officials say Randi Gerlach was found dead at a residence south of Sioux Falls on March 1 and that the death appeared […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
Bring Me The News

Backus couple killed in crash on icy Minnesota highway

A Minnesota man died two days after his wife following a crash on a snow- and ice-covered highway in central Minnesota. Leo D. Elyea, 86, of Backus, was taken to North Memorial Hospital following the April 6 crash on Highway 371 in Cass County. He died on Friday, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
BACKUS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy