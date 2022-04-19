Iowa's Final Day of the 2022 Legislative Session

(UNDATED) — Gasoline is once again getting more expensive in Iowa. The latest numbers from Triple-A show the statewide average price for regular-unleaded is three dollars, 86 cents a gallon, seven cents higher than it was a week ago. Gas prices here are still below the national average, which is currently four dollars, 12 cents a gallon. The most expensive gas is in Allamakee County in the northeast corner of the state, at four dollars, two cents a gallon. The cheapest gas in Iowa can be found in Henry County, at three-64 a gallon.
