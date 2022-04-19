ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa's Final Day of the 2022 Legislative Session

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Des Moines, IA) -- Tuesday is the last scheduled day of this year's...

94.1 KRNA

9 Reasons You Should Never Move to Eastern Iowa

One of the biggest mistakes I've ever made was moving to Iowa. I honestly can't believe what I've got myself into. I don't know what to do with all of the extra time I have, not having to sit in traffic, or all of the money I've saved because housing is affordable here.
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Retiring Iowa legislator says ‘it’s time to rotate the crops’

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Joe Bolkcom has watched his Democratic party lose strength in the Iowa legislature, lose some of its members who represented the state in Congress and lose back-to-back presidential elections to Donald Trump in Iowa. After more than two decades in office, he has decided that this term will be his […]
IOWA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
KROC News

Iowa Town of Less Than a Thousand is the Epitome of Corruption

If you somehow made your way through Armstrong, Iowa, it likely wouldn't even register in your mind. The tiny, sleepy town located in the north-central part of the state has a population of 875 people, and the closest city with a population of more than 10,000 is Fort Dodge -- an hour and a half long drive away.
ARMSTRONG, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence

A former Iowa City physician has been charged by the Iowa Board of Medicine with professional incompetence. Dr. Shafik N. Wassef, a 38-year-old Iowa-licensed physician who formerly practiced in Iowa City, is charged by the board with four violations of the rules governing the practice of medicine in Iowa. They include professional incompetence related to […] The post Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA CITY, IA
#Legislature
KCCI.com

Group demands name change for street in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines' Black Liberation Movement is expected to call on the city council Monday. They want to rename George Flagg Parkway. An online petition has been started, pushing back against the longtime City Council member's record. It claims George Flagg would deny liquor licenses to...
DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Nearly 12 Million Dollars Is Headed to the Iowa Treasury

In 1998 there was a landmark settlement involving tobacco companies and in the last 24 years, Iowa has received $1.41 billion dollars in payments, according to CBS2Iowa. The great news is, based on the number of cigarettes sold in the United States, Iowa will continue to receive annual payments, in perpetuity.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Storms overnight in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts | Closings. Storms with heavy rain and hail overnight through early afternoon Friday. Quiet, mild weather with gusty breezes Friday afternoon until Saturday afternoon. Strong to potentially severe storms Saturday afternoon before a cooler, breezy, Sunday. Forecast:. Thursday Night: A...
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

A look at marijuana laws in Iowa for 4/20

DES MOINES, Iowa — April 20 marks a beloved "holiday" for some Iowans, but it's not one you'll find on any calendars. Celebrating 4/20 dates back to California in 1971—teens used it as slang to refer to smoking marijuana. Ever since, the date has been a big one for smokers across the country, but here in Iowa, many are frustrated that they can't celebrate legally.
IOWA STATE
News Break
Politics
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Monster Fun Theme Park Opening Soon In This Small Iowa Town

Check out these pictures of all the progress in the construction of this new Iowa vacation destination theme park. A shipwreck full of sunken treasure isn't exactly something you'd expect to find anywhere near the state of Iowa, but the remains of a giant steamboat ship still lie at the bottom of this western Iowa river to this day. You can also find out more information on the shipwreck at Only In Your State.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds joins 25 other governors to form ‘Border Strike Force’

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Governor Reynolds joined 25 other governors in forming a multi-state effort to put an end to crime stemming from the southern border. The Border Strike Force will hope to share intelligence across state lines to improve border enforcement. States involved in the Border Strike Force will not require taxpayer funds or extra enforcement personnel. Information that is already gathered during investigations will simply now be shared as classified intelligence information with other state law enforcement agencies.
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

New Defendant Added to Case Against Coaches, University of Iowa

Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace has been added as a defendant in a lawsuit filed against the university and coaches by former football players who allege they faced discrimination and harassment because they are Black. The Cedar Rapids Gazette first reported the amended lawsuit filed this month in U.S. District...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Unity Point Health changes mask mandate for visitors

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Unity Pointy Health announced that it is dropping its mask requirements for visitors at three of its hospitals - Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Finley Hospital in Dubuque, and St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Anyone who is experiencing respiratory symptoms, has had a known...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Marijuana supporters look beyond Iowa for next wins

DES MOINES, Iowa — April 20 has become the unofficial World Weed Day, where supporters celebrate cannabis culture. The 4/20 celebrations, however, vary greatly based on state. Eighteen states and Washington, D.C., have legalized marijuana for recreational use. Such activity remains illegal in Iowa. In 2018, the sale of...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Some Iowa Hospitals Are Making Masks Optional

(Waterloo, IA) — Some health care facilities in eastern Iowa are revising their mask requirements. Masks are now optional for most patients, visitors and fully vaccinated employees at UnityPoint Health hospitals and affiliated clinics in Cedar Rapids, Dubuque and Waterloo. The facilities are in cities where COVID-19 transmission levels are low, and the state’s level is moderate. Masking is still recommended for individuals experiencing respiratory symptoms, those who have tested positive or been exposed to COVID-19 in the past 10 days or are not fully vaccinated. The changes are effective immediately at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Finley Hospital in Dubuque and Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.
WATERLOO, IA
KCCI.com

3 Democrats running for US Senate in June 7 Primary

Three Democrats and two Republicans are all hoping to represent Iowans in the U.S. Senate. KCCI Political Analyst Dennis Goldford says independent voters will be crucial: "What will previous independent supporters of senator Grassley do? Will they vote for a new face even if it's a democrat, or will they continue to support senator grassley even though he's been in the senate for for almost 40 years already at this particular point?"
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Gas Prices Up in Iowa

(UNDATED) — Gasoline is once again getting more expensive in Iowa. The latest numbers from Triple-A show the statewide average price for regular-unleaded is three dollars, 86 cents a gallon, seven cents higher than it was a week ago. Gas prices here are still below the national average, which is currently four dollars, 12 cents a gallon. The most expensive gas is in Allamakee County in the northeast corner of the state, at four dollars, two cents a gallon. The cheapest gas in Iowa can be found in Henry County, at three-64 a gallon.
IOWA STATE

