Iowa's Final Day of the 2022 Legislative Session

Check out these pictures of all the progress in the construction of this new Iowa vacation destination theme park. A shipwreck full of sunken treasure isn't exactly something you'd expect to find anywhere near the state of Iowa, but the remains of a giant steamboat ship still lie at the bottom of this western Iowa river to this day. You can also find out more information on the shipwreck at Only In Your State.

IOWA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO