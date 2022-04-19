ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

2022 Strawberry Festival Pageant to be held on April 23

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCULLMAN, Ala – The Strawberry Festival Pageant will be held on April 23 at Desperation Church’s Cullman Campus located at 510 5th St SW. This year’s pageant will have over 100 contestants, from babies to high school seniors. The pageant has made a return in recent years says Marketing and PR...

Cullman, AL
