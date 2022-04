Chase Gourley had been looking for the perfect college landing spot and the Skyline goalkeeper finally found it during a visit to Adams State University in Alamosa, Colorado. “It was like it clicked for me,” Gourley said Thursday after signing his letter of intent. “It felt good and was a good opportunity. The team was good and it felt like a home. After that experience I was so happy ... I wanted to be there.”

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 6 HOURS AGO