Ok so you either owe money and want to hold onto it for as long as you can, or you are the definition of a procrastinator. As of today (Monday 4-11) you have only 8 days left to file your state and federal tax returns or file for an extension. This year the tax deadline is Monday, April 18th. However here in the Berkshires and throughout the state, we get an extra day to file compared to the rest of the county. If you live in Massachusetts the deadline to file both your federal and state returns is the next day Tuesday, April 19th.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO