ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tesla workers in Shanghai will reportedly eat and sleep on the factory floor as it enters 'closed-loop system' to avoid further shutdowns

By Grace Kay
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ar8JF_0fDTYio400
An aerial view of Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory on March 29, 2021, in Shanghai, China.

Xiaolu Chu/Getty Images

  • Tesla's factory in Shanghai is requiring workers to sleep on the factory floor, according to a memo.
  • Workers will operate in a "closed-loop system" from Monday until May 1.
  • It's not uncommon for Chinese manufacturing companies to have on-site dormitories for workers.

Tesla workers at the automaker's facility in Shanghai will be required to sleep on the factory floor as Tesla restarts production after a three-week shutdown , Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The publication cited people familiar with the matter who said the location would be operating as a "closed-loop system" in order to avoid further shutdowns amid China's zero-tolerance policy for COVID-19 infections.

The electric-car maker sent its workers a memo detailing how the system will work, which Bloomberg obtained, that said Tesla will provide workers with a sleeping bag and mattress and set aside a portion of the factory floor to be used as sleeping accommodations.

Tesla said in the memo that there will also be spaces for showering, food, and entertainment, but the company is still in the process of setting it up, Bloomberg reported. Tesla also laid out plans for temperature checks and COVID-19 testing, per the publication.

Bloomberg reported that Tesla plans to give workers an allowance for food of about $63 per day, though the amount could change depending on a worker's status at the company, a source told the publication. The incoming workers restarted work on Monday and are expected to stay in the closed-loop system until about May 1, per Bloomberg.

Workers will also be expected to work 12 hours a day with one day off every six days, Bloomberg reported. Previously, the employees would work eight-hour shifts with four days on and two days off, the publication said.

A Tesla spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Tesla is not the only company to implement a closed-loop system. Earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal reported that nearly 5,000 workers at China's biggest state-owned automaker, SAIC Motor , were living at the site in dormitories amid the shutdown.

While Tesla's Shanghai factory does not have living spaces, many Chinese manufacturing companies have dormitories, cafeterias, and other amenities for workers. In 2013, Insider reported that Chinese workers who assembled Apple's iPhone worked 11-hour shifts and lived in on-site dorms at the Jabil Factory.

Tesla's Shanghai gigafactory opened in 2018, but has become an increasingly large part of the carmaker's operations. Before Shanghai went into lockdown on March 28, the factory produced over 2,000 cars a day and contributed to about half of the vehicles Tesla delivered worldwide last year.

Read the full story on Bloomberg's website.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 141

Fannie Oakley
2d ago

They are getting three meals a day and agreed to this arrangement. It was better than those confined and isolated in their small apartments without the failed promised delivery of food.

Reply(3)
53
NickNick
2d ago

Much better than those poor souls in Shanghai,hanging out of their apartments & homes screaming for food! Their being held like slaves in their own homes! 🤨

Reply(17)
38
Chris Castro
2d ago

you probably shouldn't buy Disney, Nike, NBA, and there's another 200 more business just like Tesla you should look up and boycott while your at it

Reply(12)
14
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shanghai#Vehicles#Factory Floor#Chinese#Bloomberg
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
natureworldnews.com

"Vehicle From Hell" - Authorities Intercept Truck Carrying 282 Dogs for Meat Trade in China

In deplorable circumstances, animal rights activists and local police in China have captured a truck transporting over 300 dogs headed for the meat or pet industries. According to a statement from animal welfare non-profit Humane Society International, the truck, carrying 260 pups and 22 adult dogs, was stopped on a highway in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui after an arduous 1,000-mile journey.
CHINA
Motley Fool

Moderna Could Have a Big Problem on Its Hands

Moderna's flu vaccine candidate mRNA-1010 caused roughly twice as many side effects as a currently available flu vaccine. This might not bode well for Moderna's efforts to achieve success with a combo COVID-19/flu vaccine. It's way too soon to predict failure for Moderna because of the mRNA-1010 issues, though. You’re...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is a Stoner's Daydream

With the cannabis market thriving publicly like never before, this year's 4/20 is looking like a solid gold opportunity for business owners that cater to those in search of all things green. But of course, after said product is imbibed, many are looking for the next thing on their minds:...
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

China plane crash: Flight data shows Boeing 737 jet had briefly pulled out of a 22,000-ft nosedive

Flight data has suggested that the China Eastern plane that crashed earlier this week had pulled out of a 22,000-feet dive and begun to climb back before another dive sent the Boeing 737-800 jet plummeting to the ground. Flight MU5735, which was travelling from Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province, to Guangzhou in Guangdong province, crashed on Monday. There were 132 people aboard the Boeing 737-800 jet. But no survivors were found even though rescue efforts were underway for nearly two days before rain suspended operations on Wednesday. Data provided by Swedish air traffic monitoring service FlightRadar24 suggested that...
ACCIDENTS
CarBuzz.com

CANCELED! Tesla Cybertruck Is Dead

In what must be the most shocking news story of the year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed production of the long-awaited Cybertruck has been canceled. The reason? Ongoing development costs have far exceeded the original budget. The controversial-looking EV truck is no longer a viable business case. "Very sad to say we've made the tough decision to cancel our Cybertruck," Musk wrote. "I know there will be plenty of disappointed customers and all pre-orders will be promptly refunded. The decision was made in the best interest of Tesla and its future."
ECONOMY
Grazia

Which Airlines Make You Wear A Mask On The Plane?

As the UK has made its transition to the government’s ‘Living With Covid' plan, most domestic pandemic restrictions were lifted in February—meaning masks haven’t been mandatory for weeks and sometimes it’s easy to forget they exist. But as the summer approaches and travel is back...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

Business Insider

468K+
Followers
29K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy