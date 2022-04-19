Boardman Park hosts derby event honoring Rowan Sweeney
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Homerun Derby event honoring Rowan Sweeney, a toddler that was killed from Struthers, will be taking place in May.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at Boardman Park with a basket raffle, vendors, a kid’s area, concessions and more.Struthers police captain testifies in hearing for Rowan Sweeney case
The group running the event is raising money through the Rippin’ for Rowan fundraiser to build Rowan’s Memorial Park.
To register a team or host a Homerun Derby, contact Matt Bradley (330) 540-1054.
For vendor’s information and donations, contact Vicki (330) 550-4210 or Rachel (330) 550-1771.
