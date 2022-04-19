ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Apple may already have ‘NFL Sunday Ticket’ deal

By Nexstar Media Wire, FrontOfficeSports
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cu4L1_0fDTXu7L00

( FrontOfficeSports ) – Apple’s deal to stream live baseball games may pale in comparison to what comes next: The tech giant is reportedly close to securing a deal for “NFL Sunday Ticket.”

The deal for the out-of-market broadcast package is on the cusp of completion, according to Puck, with one source saying it’s done already. The announcement is being delayed to better fit Apple’s timing, per the insider.

  • The deal could earn the NFL around $2.5 billion annually.
  • Sources told Front Office Sports in March that Apple is interested in bundling “NFL Sunday Ticket,” mobile streaming rights, and a stake in NFL Media.
  • A deal could see Apple take on up to 49 % of NFL Media.

The NFL is also reportedly exploring launching its own streaming service, which could offer out-of-market games for $5 per month.

Apple’s Big Moment

Apple announced its seven-year MLB deal worth an annual $85 million during a product event in March. It could seek to do the same for an NFL-related announcement.

Its next such event is the Worldwide Developer Conference, scheduled for June 6-10.

A January report from investment firm Wedbush said that Apple was preparing to spend billions of dollars on live sports to drive subscriptions to Apple TV+.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Firefighter falls through floor in Dodge City fire

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire in Dodge City early Thursday was so intense that fire crews had to back out because of the danger of the building collapsing. One firefighter fell through a floor but only had minor injuries. By the time the fire was out, six families had lost their homes. The […]
DODGE CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Sunday Ticket#Baseball Games#American Football#Puck#Front Office Sports#Nfl Media#Wedbush#Apple Tv#Ksn Tv
brownsnation.com

Report: Jarvis Landry Will Choose Between 2 Teams

Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns parted ways with wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver has spent each of the last four seasons as a member of the Browns. Now, the 29-year-old is allowed to sign with whichever team he wants as a free agent. However, it...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Pays Tribute To Cowboys Great Tony Romo

Today is Tony Romo’s 42nd birthday. To celebrate, fans are taking a trip down memory lane and paying tribute to one of the greatest undrafted players in the history of the league. Romo spent 13 years in Dallas. He carved out an incredible career in a Cowboys uniform, passing...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Deebo Samuel Fires Back At Adam Schefter: Fans React

Deebo Samuel went after ESPN’s Adam Schefter in his recent Instagram story. On Thursday, Schefter added new context to Samuels’ reported trade request. The longtime NFL insider reported the San Francisco 49ers star wants out of the Bay Area to return closer to home in South Carolina. “I...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Chicago Bears signed wide receiver David Moore to a one-year contract on Thursday. Chicago announced Moore’s addition on Twitter along with cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. Both players tried out during the team’s voluntary minicamp this week. Moore scored 13 touchdowns in 47 games with the Seattle Seahawks,...
CHICAGO, IL
KSN News

Newton student hit by car, community rallies around family

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Newton High School freshman was struck by a car, and now the community is surrounding her in support. Clay Santana is a freshman at Newton High School. On April 1, she was hit by a truck at the intersection of 12th and Main St. in Newton. Santana was transported to […]
NEWTON, KS
KSN News

Police: Shooting at gun range self-inflicted

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police now tell KSN News that a shooting that led to an emergency response at a Wichita range was self-inflicted. It happened at the Bullseye Shooting Range located near 13th and Oliver around 2:15 p.m. Police said the person was pronounced dead.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into a suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a black […]
INDIANA STATE
KSN News

Derby High School biomedical students participate in white coat ceremony

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — Juniors in the Biomedical science program at Derby High School participated in a white coat ceremony, and seniors in the program presented their capstone projects on Wednesday, April 20. The white coat ceremony honors juniors who took various courses in biomedical sciences while in high school. Seniors presented their capstone projections […]
DERBY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy