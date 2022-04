This NFL offseason has been one for the books. Even the Chicago Bears have gotten in on some of the headlines, but not necessarily for the exciting reasons. First-year general manager Ryan Poles hasn’t done a lot during free agency, and the big move he did make involved trading Khalil Mack. It is apparent that Poles’ plan is going to take time, and the Bears could be worse before they get better.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO