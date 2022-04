In its latest World Economic Outlook released Tuesday, the IMF also trimmed growth projections for China's economy to 4.4%, lower than its earlier estimate of 4.8%. "Asia is clearly facing headwinds, both from the war in Ukraine but also from the lingering effects of Covid now being much more pronounced in China than before," said Anne-Marie Gulde-Wolf, the acting director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO