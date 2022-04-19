ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch teen last seen walking into woods in 2008

By Caitlin Coffey
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — He walked into the woods, alone. That’s a mother’s last memory of her son that has probably replayed over and over for more than a decade.

“Unfortunately, there isn’t much to go on with this case. No one has seen or heard from him since he walked into the woods,” said Detective Matthew Filter with Metro Nashville Police Cold Case Unit.

Oscar Alexander Campos was reported missing by his mother 14 years ago. Detective Filter said she was the last known person to see him.

April 19, 2008, was a Saturday. Campos went into the woods by his house on Dory Drive in Antioch around 10:30 in the morning, said Filter.

The John Overton High School student was 16-years-old at the time of his disappearance.

“He could still be in the Nashville area, but he also had friends and family in California and Florida,” said Det. Filter. “He had told people he wanted to go back to California.”

The most recent photo released of Campos was an age progressed picture in 2014. It shows what Campos could have looked like at age 22. Today he is 30. “There’s no evidence to show if he’s alive or dead.”

Campos’ photo is shown age-progressed to 22-years-old. He may still be in the local area. Oscar left ear is pierced. (Photo courtesy of National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

His mother was the last person to see him. He was reportedly wearing a light blue shirt, black jeans and had his hair is styled in a purple Mohawk. His left ear is pierced.

Even though there are no current leads in the case, Det. Filter hopes someone will see this and come forward. “It’s also beneficial after so many years to encourage people that may have information on the case to call as they may be more comfortable talking about the case now.”

Det. Filter added, “It’s very important to keep this information circulating as you never know who may see the individual.”

Anyone with information about Campos is encouraged to call MNPD Cold Case Unit at (615) 862-7329 or Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME. Callers remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

News 2 investigates The Missing – digging deeper into renewed efforts to find Tennesseans who vanished.

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

