In Horizon Forbidden West, a player has discovered Aloy can make friends with the birds while flying on her Sunwing. Horizon Forbidden West was released on February 18 and still has fans excited months later, not only because of its stunning visuals but also its sheer attention to detail. Redditor iced327 shared a video (thanks Game Rant) of him soaring above the landscape on the back of a Sunwing. In the short 29-second video, Aloy rides with a little owl companion, which mimics the Sunwing’s movements before flying away. This seemingly isn’t a one-off occurrence either as other players have reported this happening with other birds, such as pelicans. However, it is still very endearing and a nice touch from the creators.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 19 HOURS AGO