Brown County, SD

Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Clark, Day, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Spink by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-19 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-19 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Alleghany by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 19:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alleghany WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING Winds will gust at time to 20 to 30 mph tonight, but below advisory levels. Therefore the advisory has been allowed to expire.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Campbell, Faulk, Spink, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-25 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Campbell; Faulk; Spink; Walworth RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Friday. * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Campbell, Walworth, Faulk and Spink. * WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 22 percent.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 19:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Mojave Desert WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING Winds have dropped below advisory levels and will be allowed to expire.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 19:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Lincoln County. * WHEN...until 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Carter, Fallon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Target Area: Carter; Fallon BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 3 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations between 9 and 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Carter and Fallon. * WHEN...From Midnight Friday Night to 3 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Whiteout conditions are expected and will make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening.
CARTER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 3 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central and south central Nebraska, including the Tri Cities. * WHEN...From noon Friday to 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and possibly even power lines. Isolated power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some of the strongest winds Friday will not develop until after dark, just ahead of an approaching cold front. While winds will be strong in the afternoon, a surge in winds just ahead of the cold front is expected during the evening through overnight hours. The strong winds are also likely to kick up areas of blowing dust, causing varying degrees of reduced visibility.
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central Kansas. Target Area: Edwards; Pawnee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Pawnee and central Edwards Counties through 930 PM CDT At 900 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lewis, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Garfield around 920 PM CDT. Zook around 930 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
EDWARDS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Chippewa, Dakota by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 18:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Anoka; Benton; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Chippewa; Dakota; Douglas; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Nicollet; Pope; Ramsey; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Steele; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Waseca; Washington; Watonwan; Wright; Yellow Medicine WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Allendale by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 22:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allendale FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River at Burtons Ferry. * WHEN...Until late Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.2 feet, the picnic area at Stoney Bluff Landing becomes flooded. Access to the house at the end of Stoney Bluff Landing Road is limited. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 945 PM EDT Thursday, the stage was 17.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Sunday morning and continue falling to 7.3 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 20:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BARTON COUNTY At 852 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Albert, or near Shaffer, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Great Bend, Albert, Olmitz and Great Bend Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cimarron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cimarron FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FOR THE WESTERN OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND THE WESTERN TEXAS PANHANDLE RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FOR THE WESTERN OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND THE WESTERN TEXAS PANHANDLE * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron. In Texas...Dallam Hartley...Oldham and Deaf Smith. * 20 Foot Winds...South 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...4 to 6. * Timing...Noon to 9 PM CDT.
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 21:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Beardstown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Lost Creek Drainage and Levee District. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Thursday was 16.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.7 feet early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 16.7 Thu 8 pm CDT 16.6 16.6 16.6
BROWN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 20:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BARTON COUNTY At 852 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Albert, or near Shaffer, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Great Bend, Albert, Olmitz and Great Bend Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Death Valley National Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 19:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Death Valley National Park WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Death Valley National Park. * WHEN...until 2 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Sudden strong wind gusts could result in the development of blowing dust across roadways. Reduced visibility may occur creating hazardous driving conditions. A few power outages may occur as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Crosswinds across CA 127 and 190 in Death Valley could impact high profile vehicles.
INYO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 18:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 5000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up 8 to 12 inches. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Localized amounts of 18 inches or more over higher elevations. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada above 5000 feet north of the Kern county line. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Adams, Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Furnas, Gosper, Greeley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Dawson; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Phelps; Sherman; Valley; Webster HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 3 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central and south central Nebraska, including the Tri Cities. * WHEN...From noon Friday to 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and possibly even power lines. Isolated power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some of the strongest winds Friday will not develop until after dark, just ahead of an approaching cold front. While winds will be strong in the afternoon, a surge in winds just ahead of the cold front is expected during the evening through overnight hours. The strong winds are also likely to kick up areas of blowing dust, causing varying degrees of reduced visibility.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Antelope, Boone, Butler, Cedar, Colfax, Jefferson, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Butler; Cedar; Colfax; Jefferson; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Saline; Seward; Stanton; Wayne HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...South winds 25-35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of eastern Nebraska. * WHEN...7 PM Friday to 4 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles on east-west highways.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Dallam, Deaf Smith, Hartley, Oldham by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Dallam; Deaf Smith; Hartley; Oldham FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FOR THE WESTERN OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND THE WESTERN TEXAS PANHANDLE RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FOR THE WESTERN OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND THE WESTERN TEXAS PANHANDLE * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron. In Texas...Dallam Hartley...Oldham and Deaf Smith. * 20 Foot Winds...South 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...4 to 6. * Timing...Noon to 9 PM CDT.
DALLAM COUNTY, TX

Community Policy