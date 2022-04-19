Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Clark, Day, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Spink by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 3 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central and south central Nebraska, including the Tri Cities. * WHEN...From noon Friday to 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and possibly even power lines. Isolated power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some of the strongest winds Friday will not develop until after dark, just ahead of an approaching cold front. While winds will be strong in the afternoon, a surge in winds just ahead of the cold front is expected during the evening through overnight hours. The strong winds are also likely to kick up areas of blowing dust, causing varying degrees of reduced visibility.

JEWELL COUNTY, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO