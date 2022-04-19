Kings Seeing a Resurgent Dustin Brown Since His Return

The Dallas Stars missed out on a chance to pick up key points as they fell 6-2 to the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night. This was a bad game all around for the Stars. While they looked like the better team through the first 10 minutes, they allowed the first goal and could not find a way to gain a lead to take advantage. After Roope Hintz tied the game quickly, Elias Pettersson tucked in an easy goal from the side of the net and gave the Canucks a 2-1 lead. From that point, Vancouver turned it on and completely took control of the game. Dallas began to lose every one-on-one battle on the boards, turn pucks over, and allow the high-flying Canucks to come at them in full flight and get plenty of scoring chances.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO