ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kings Seeing a Resurgent Dustin Brown Since His Return

By Katie Nash
The Hockey Writers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDustin Brown has been a staple in the Los Angeles Kings’ lineup for 16 seasons. In that time, there have been many ups and downs, but he has always been a leader, as well as a physical force to be reckoned with. While his 2021-22 season did not start off too...

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Hellberg Adds Wild Card to Goaltending Situation

Considering that they currently average 3.79 goals-against per game, it makes sense that the Detroit Red Wings brought it upon themselves to take a look at their goaltending situation. What maybe doesn’t make as much sense is how they went about addressing it. With just a month left in...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Okposo, Tuch score short-handed goals, Sabres beat Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored short-handed goals less than a minute apart in the first period, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Jeff Skinner also scored, and 40-year-old Craig Anderson had 31...
NEWARK, NJ
The Hockey Writers

3 Penguins Who Need to Step Up During 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Pittsburgh Penguins have gone through a roller-coaster season that’s been filled with injury reports, dynamic offense and hard work. Head coach Mike Sullivan has his team working their tails off trying to get prepared for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They will be in tough as the recent news of starting netminder Tristan Jarry breaking his foot has certainly put a damper on the mood heading into the postseason. Regardless of who occupies the crease, a Sullivan-coached team will be ready to start on time and give everything they’ve got from the opening puck drop. Let’s take a look at three Penguins who will need to step up in order for Pittsburgh to stand a chance at another Stanley Cup.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Hockey Writers

Predators Face Tough Test Down the Stretch to Reach Postseason

The Nashville Predators look close out the season, making a statement. With only five regular-season games remaining on the schedule, four of the final five games are against top contenders, with three being western Conference foes. Predators’ Subpar April. First, here’s a look at April so far. The Predators...
NASHVILLE, TN
FanSided

Shaq named his price, now the Lakers have to pay up

When it comes to potentially coaching the Los Angeles Lakers, Shaquille O’Neal named his price. After finishing the 2021-22 season 11th-place in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers opted to fire head coach Frank Vogel. With the Lakers in need of a new coach, what if they were to call a certain team legend and Hall of Famer?
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Fans Are Calling For 1 NBA Player To Be Suspended After Cheap Shot

On Thursday night, the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz took the floor for the third game in their Western Conference playoff series. Once again, the Mavericks stepped on the court without their best player. Luka Doncic continues to recover from an injury he suffered in the final regular season game, but should be back at some point during the series.
DALLAS, TX
The Hockey Writers

4 Veteran Forwards the Blackhawks Should Target in 2022 Offseason

Since Kyle Davidson was named the 10th general manager (GM) in franchise history on March 1, the Chicago Blackhawks have been in full rebuild mode. Their recent results have reflected it, too. Along with a 4-8-2 record since the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline, they have lost 10 of their last 12 games. Winning isn’t a goal right now for the Blackhawks though, and nor should it be, as the team gets younger and prioritizes the future.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Mclellan
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Stars’ 5-2 Loss to the Edmonton Oilers

The Dallas Stars dropped their third game in the last four, falling to the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 on Wednesday night. The theme after the game was that Dallas was simply not good enough in all three zones against the Oilers. Edmonton racked up 50 shots and tucked in five goals on their way to a fairly dominant 5-2 victory.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Calgary Flames: Breaking Down Gaudreau’s Shot at the Art Ross Trophy

With the 2021-22 season coming to an end in just under two weeks’ time, we now have a relatively good idea of how a number of things will turn out. For example, all eight teams in the Eastern Conference have already clinched playoff berths, while several in the Western Conference have as well or are close to doing so. There are also some personal awards that feel secured, as barring an extremely impressive finish from Leon Draisaitl, it appears Auston Matthews will take home the Rocket Richard Trophy.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Keys to Success for the Maple Leafs in the 2022 Playoffs

With six games remaining and setting a franchise record for most wins in a season (50) and points (106), the Toronto Maple Leafs are gearing up for the possibility of a deep playoff run. We’ve heard it all before with this team in regards to their past failures and inability...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From the Coyotes’ 5-3 Loss to the Carolina Hurricanes

The Arizona Coyotes limped home following a two-game Canadian roadtrip in which they were outscored 16-2, and had none other than the first-place Carolina Hurricanes waiting for them in the desert. Though the end result was a familiar one, Monday’s loss managed to feel a little different than the previous...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#The Chicago Blackhawks#The Columbus Blue Jackets
The Hockey Writers

4 Takeaways From Devils’ Scrappy 3-2 Win vs. Golden Knights

It wasn’t always pretty, but the New Jersey Devils came away with a scrappy 3-2 win against the Golden Knights last night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Devils got off to a strong start and were the better team through the first 20 minutes. But with their playoff hopes on the line, the Golden Knights applied unrelenting pressure over the final 40 minutes. Fortunately for the Devils, they got timely goals and stellar goaltending from Andrew Hammond, which may have ended the Golden Knights’ playoff hopes.
NEWARK, NJ
The Hockey Writers

Jets Can Point to the Games That Cost Them the Playoffs

The Winnipeg Jets are going to miss the playoffs this season. That much is clear. The quick and easy answer is they haven’t been good enough. You don’t need an engineering degree to understand that, but some of their losses (we’re going to call them “should have won”) would cause even the smartest to raise an eyebrow, and herein lies the reason they’re not going to the postseason.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Stars 6-2 Loss to the Vancouver Canucks

The Dallas Stars missed out on a chance to pick up key points as they fell 6-2 to the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night. This was a bad game all around for the Stars. While they looked like the better team through the first 10 minutes, they allowed the first goal and could not find a way to gain a lead to take advantage. After Roope Hintz tied the game quickly, Elias Pettersson tucked in an easy goal from the side of the net and gave the Canucks a 2-1 lead. From that point, Vancouver turned it on and completely took control of the game. Dallas began to lose every one-on-one battle on the boards, turn pucks over, and allow the high-flying Canucks to come at them in full flight and get plenty of scoring chances.
DALLAS, TX
The Hockey Writers

4 Reasons Why This Could Be the Maple Leafs’ Stanley Cup Season

As the Toronto Maple Leafs prepare to play the Philadelphia Flyers tonight, they already sit on a number of franchise records. Those new records include victories for a season (now with 50) and points for a season (now with 106). In fact, unless the wheels fall off, the team looks...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Hellberg debuts as Red Wings backup with Nedeljkovic sick

Magnus Hellberg has yet to suit up for game action with the Detroit Red Wings, but he made his debut on the team’s bench in Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill told reporters on Tuesday morning that Alex Nedeljkovic was dealing with an illness and would be considered a game-time decision against Tampa.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

4 Significant Stats From Oilers’ 5-2 Win Against Stars – 4/20/22

The Edmonton Oilers are steamrolling towards the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, with a 15-3-2 record in their last 20 games overall and points in 12 straight home games after defeating the Dallas Stars 5-2 at Rogers Place on Wednesday (April 20). Zach Hyman, Evander Kane, Connor McDavid, Jesse Puljujarvi and...
DALLAS, TX
The Hockey Writers

NHL Talk: Oilers, Capitals, Golden Knights, Kraken & Coyotes

In this edition of “NHL Talk,” these are the top hockey stories with quotes from players, coaches, managers, and more. Check Tom Pepper’s profile every day for a new edition of the “NHL Talk” column. Oilers Extend Lead for Second Place in Pacific Division. The...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy