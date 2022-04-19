ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LL Cool J, Gloria Estefan, Pitbull join CBS musical game show 'Superfan'

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2acDXo_0fDTWXY100

April 19 (UPI) -- LL Cool J, Gloria Estefan, Pitbull and more will appear on CBS' upcoming musical game show titled Superfan.

Shania Twain, Kelsea Ballerini and Little Big Town are also taking part in the six-episode competition series CBS said on Twitter.

Superfan will feature contestants attempting to win multiple rounds in order to prove they are a certain musical artist's biggest fan.

A different musical artist will then choose one fan to win a once in a lifetime prize.

Keltie Knight and Nate Burleson of CBS Mornings will be serving as the hosts. A premiere date will be announced at another time with production set to begin Friday in Los Angeles.

CBS recently renewed the three dramas in its NCIS franchise including NCIS: Los Angeles starring LL Cool J for Season 14.

