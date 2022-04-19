Tuesday’s deals: $174 AirPods Pro, Quest protein bars, $10 spring-loaded tactical knife, more

Mother’s Day 2022 sales have begun and you won’t believe how deep these discounts are!

If you thought Easter deals were impressive, just wait until you see what’s out there on Tuesday. Apple’s best-selling AirPods Pro just dropped back to $174, which is the lowest price of 2022. Every other AirPods model has a deep discount, too.

You’ll also save big on super-popular Quest protein bars today. And the big Roomba Mother’s Day sale has begun with huge discounts you need to see. Plus, you can pick up a best-selling tactical pocket knife for only $9.99.

In this big roundup, we’re going to showcase all the best deals we found on April 19, 2022.

5 best deals of the day on Tuesday, April 19

To start things off, we’re going to share our five favorite deals of the day.

All the deals in this roundup are obviously impressive. But these top 5 daily deals are extra special, offering deep discounts on some of the most popular products out there.

Needless to say, that’s just the tip of the iceberg today.

Head over to the special Amazon daily deals page to see more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s deals roundup.

💥 Popular Deals 💥

Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the best-selling pillows of all time on Amazon. They have 121,000 5-star ratings and today, they’re on sale for $21 each! 💤

and today, they’re on sale for $21 each! 💤 You can also get super-popular Utopia bed pillows for around $12 each if you hurry

Amazingly comfy Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 88,000 5-star reviews have a huge 40% discount today

Super-popular BD Veritor COVID-19 home test kits have a massive 82% discount that drops them to an all-time low price of only $3 per test — stock up now

— stock up now Tuff & Co clear iPhone cases in any size for only $15.99

🚨 More Deep Discounts 🚨

Get the LEGENDARY Chom Chom roller pet hair remover with 72,000 5-star Amazon ratings for just $24.95

There’s also a RARE sale on Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray that actually works!

Don’t miss Amazon’s big sale on best-selling JBL portable Bluetooth speakers — prices start at just $49.95!

The Fire TV Stick 4K is down to $34.99, but you definitely shouldn’t buy it and here’s why…

🤫 SECRET SALE: Get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $34.99 instead of $55, the lowest price of all time!

Get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $34.99 instead of $55, the lowest price of all time! Use the coupon code ADDFTV at checkout

at checkout Not everyone is eligible, see details on Amazon’s terms & conditions page

That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.

