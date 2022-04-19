ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday’s deals: $174 AirPods Pro, Quest protein bars, $10 spring-loaded tactical knife, more

By Maren Estrada
 2 days ago

Mother’s Day 2022 sales have begun and you won’t believe how deep these discounts are!

If you thought Easter deals were impressive, just wait until you see what’s out there on Tuesday. Apple’s best-selling AirPods Pro just dropped back to $174, which is the lowest price of 2022. Every other AirPods model has a deep discount, too.

You’ll also save big on super-popular Quest protein bars today. And the big Roomba Mother’s Day sale has begun with huge discounts you need to see. Plus, you can pick up a best-selling tactical pocket knife for only $9.99.

In this big roundup, we’re going to showcase all the best deals we found on April 19, 2022.

5 best deals of the day on Tuesday, April 19

To start things off, we’re going to share our five favorite deals of the day.

All the deals in this roundup are obviously impressive. But these top 5 daily deals are extra special, offering deep discounts on some of the most popular products out there.

  1. AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale for just $174 today, down from $249 — that’s the best price of 2022!
  2. Insanely popular Quest Nutrition protein bars and keto peanut butter cups are on sale right now starting at $13.52 per box
  3. iRobot’s huge Mother’s Day sale has begun and the star of the show is the Roomba j7+ with AI and auto-empty, which is down to $599 instead of $799
  4. Get an Echo Dot for only $0.99 with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 (or $9.99 without Prime) — even if you cancel, you can still keep the Dot
  5. Score a military-style spring-assisted tactical pocket knife that our readers love for just $9.99!

Needless to say, that’s just the tip of the iceberg today.

Head over to the special Amazon daily deals page to see more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s deals roundup.

That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!

Here’s a small selection of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to click the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers today!

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Comments / 0

